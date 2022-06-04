Learning Curve

A 10-6 for seventh overall isn’t a bad finish, but if you’re nine-time world champ like Antonio Cairoli is, it’s also not quite what you’re used to. He also went down in the first moto, which probably didn’t make his day any more fun. But it’s his first race here and he’s adapting to a new series and a completely different race day program, and he’s racing on tracks that are completely new to him. Now that he’s got a weekend under his belt let’s see if things come a little easier at Hangtown. –Hansel

Dieselin’

A 5-5 for fifth overall after not racing a national since 2016 is such a Ryan Dungey thing to do that it’s not even surprising. But it should be! To come back to the races after being gone for five years, and immediately perform almost as good as when he was in the thick of title hunts is absolutely crazy, even for a guy like Dungey. What’s even crazier is that he probably wasn’t satisfied with that! Now that he’s back in the deep water you know he’s only going to get better too. Who thinks Dungey challenges for a podium this weekend? –Hansel

The Setup

When Eli Tomac started fading a little in that first moto it sure seemed like he might be having trouble with the knee he injured during supercross. After all, fading just isn’t something Tomac does! His team was quick to take the blame afterward, however, saying they’d pushed a certain setup that ended up not working well at Fox Raceway. It was also Tomac’s very first national aboard the Yamaha, so perhaps a little patience is in order. The good news for Tomac is, Hangtown is up next, and that’s a place where he’s always performed extremely well. If he has an off day there, it’ll be something to pay attention to heading into Thunder Valley the following week. –Hansel