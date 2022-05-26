Prior to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship start, the 250 Class championship was more rather open. Two-time champion Jeremy Martin had to undergo a second surgery on his back from his 2018 crash and he would be sidelined all season long. With 2018 250 Class Champion Aaron Plessinger moving to the premier class, there were no champions in the starting gate at the opener. Cooper and Ferrandis, who had previously won motos, were two preseason favorites and at Hangtown, Cooper and Cianciarulo battled early on. Cooper struck first, claiming the race win over Cianciarulo. Rain fell between motos, so the second go round was a little sloppier. Cianciarulo picked up the race win and his 2-1 bested Cooper’s 1-4 as the #92 picked up the second Pro Motocross overall of his career (unbeknownst at the time, it would be the first of many more!). Cianciarulo would never give up the red plate all season long. Round two came and went just as round one, Cooper won moto one, and Cianciarulo won moto two, this time after battling with new GEICO Honda rider, Australian Hunter Lawrence, for P1.

At the third round, Cooper once again struck with the first moto win—which was red/checkered flagged with over six minutes left due to hard rain and lightning in Colorado with Cooper up two seconds on his Cianciarulo. The second moto saw Cooper leading until the halfway point when a hiccup handed the lead and race win to Cianciarulo.

However, the fourth round was different, as it was not Cooper who won the first moto, but Lawrence! In just his seventh moto start in the U.S., Lawrence delivered a seven-second win over the championship leader! Mr. second moto struck once again, winning his fourth consecutive moto two race, giving him four straight overalls to start the year. It was an unbelievable start as AC92 would eventually claim P1 overall at six of the first eight events! The Florida native had one Pro Motocross overall to his name entering the season but put on a dominating run to start off the year.