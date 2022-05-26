But it would be unfair to say this is just the Jett Show. We just need time to see if someone else can challenge him. Last year Justin Cooper did that exact thing, the 1B to Jett’s 1A. Run 2021’s 250 motocross title chase in a simulator a few times and Cooper wins the title on a few occasions. They were both capable, in the end, the breaks bounced Jett’s way. The trouble is, now Cooper is coming off a serious foot injury and a lot of time off the bike. If you can guarantee Justin Cooper is back to 100 percent and back to 2021 status, then he’s absolutely ready to challenge anyone. There’s just no way to know that until he races.

Some might already be tiring of the Lawrence brothers, but I wrote recently that they’ve earned their accolades. Depending on Cooper’s situation, Hunter and Jett become the top two preseason favorites for this title. They’re brothers and teammates. That’s crazy. Maybe we had a brief time when races boiled down to Alex versus Jeremy Martin for the win? Maybe. This is very, very unique stuff. There’s no doubt Hunter is good, he won as many races in supercross as anyone, and he says his body keeps getting stronger as he logs more time after years of injuries. However, you have to concede that while Hunter did finish a solid third in last season’s 250MX ranks, he was over 100 points behind Jett. How much can he step up?

What this class needs is a wild card, and it might get it with Austin Forkner. Forkner is the man in the shadows with the speed and talent to challenge at the front, but we need to see it. The latter moments of supercross provided a brief ray of hope. Maybe the 2019-2020 Forkner is back and the “just riding to not get hurt but still getting hurt” Forkner of more recent times is gone. He was very good in Atlanta, and he won Foxborough. Is that enough to assume he wins motos outdoors? The class would be better for it.