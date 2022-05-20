Main Image: Trevor Bollinger, photo courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Mack Faint

The seventh round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend in Millfield, Ohio, at Sunday Creek Raceway. The John Penton GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Unfortunately, GNCC overall points leader Ben Kelley suffered a serious injury—compound tibia/fibula break on top of a dislocated shoulder—at the Lead Belt National Enduro in Missouri last weekend. Kelley had claimed the first six GNCC overall wins in 2022, tying the record for the best start to a GNCC season in history. However, he will be sidelined for the immediate future, with a return to racing yet to be determined.

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will begin May 28 at the Fox Raceway 1 National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the eighth round MXGP of Spain on May 28 and 29.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule