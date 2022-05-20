Main Image: Trevor Bollinger, photo courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Mack Faint
The seventh round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend in Millfield, Ohio, at Sunday Creek Raceway. The John Penton GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Unfortunately, GNCC overall points leader Ben Kelley suffered a serious injury—compound tibia/fibula break on top of a dislocated shoulder—at the Lead Belt National Enduro in Missouri last weekend. Kelley had claimed the first six GNCC overall wins in 2022, tying the record for the best start to a GNCC season in history. However, he will be sidelined for the immediate future, with a return to racing yet to be determined.
The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will begin May 28 at the Fox Raceway 1 National.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the eighth round MXGP of Spain on May 28 and 29.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
The John PentonSaturday, May 21
2022 Standings
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|115
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|114
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|102
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|83
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|151
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|129
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|102
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|101
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|92
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|128
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|126
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|110
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|94
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|152
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|145
|3
|Rachael Archer
|138
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|93
Other Links
General
John Penton GNCC
Other Info
Grand National Cross Country Series
Sunday Creek Raceway
17270 S Wemer Rd
Millfield, OH 45761
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Ticket information for John Penton GNCC.
Track Map
Race weekend Schedule
John Penton GNCC | Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millfield, Ohio.
|Saturday
|May 21
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth ATV & Micro Registration
|8:00 a.m.
|50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
|8:45 a.m.
|50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
|9:35 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Registration
|10:05 a.m.
|Pro ATV Registration
|11:00 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
|1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|eMTB Registration
|2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Bike Registration - all classes
|2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
|4:30 p.m.
|Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
|6:00 p.m.
|ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
|7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
|Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
|12:00 a.m.
|Gates Close
|Sunday
|May 22
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth Bike Registration
|8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
|8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
|Amateur Bike Registration
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
|10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Pro Bike Registration
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)