However, over the weekend at the Lead Belt National Enduro in Missouri, the East Coast off-road scene took quite a blow as both Baylor and Kelley suffered separate injuries. Baylor had been putting in motos during the last few weeks and made his return to racing at the third round. Immediately, he picked up where he left off, topping the first test. Unfortunately, he said in a video on Instagram he hit some loose rocks that shot him into a tree he could not avoid. He ended up with a broken eye socket, cheekbone, jaw, and “a few other things.”

“Most likely will be seeing a plastic surgeon this week, hopefully they will be able to make me better looking,” Baylor joked in the video. “…Just a bummer, bad situation, bad luck. It was just a really freak accident.”

Baylor responded to some of the comments he was receiving about him “rushing back to racing too quickly.”

“Some of the comments I’ve seen were saying I came back too early or that I wasn’t prepared—that’s not the case at all,” he said. “I’ve been doing this every day since I was two years old, so 25 years now. You don’t forget things in ten weeks. I know my boundaries; I know what I can and can’t do. This was no different, it was just a freak accident. They happen. We’re looking forward to trying to get back out there and paying the bills. It’s been a while. Had a string of bad luck after six years of really no injury, just one knee surgery.”