Kay de Wolf Suffers Broken Hand in Cycling Accident, Out for MXGP of Sardegna

May 12, 2022 10:10am | by:
Kay de Wolf Suffers Broken Hand in Cycling Accident, Out for MXGP of Sardegna

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Kay De Wolf RULED OUT OF THIS WEEKEND'S MXGP OF SARDEGNA

MIDWEEK CYCLING INCIDENT SIDELINES DE WOLF WITH HAND INJURY. 

Kay De Wolf of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will miss the Grand Prix of Sardegna, the eighth round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, after being struck by a motorist whilst cycling after a very productive day of riding on Wednesday, May 11.

The motorist took full blame for the incident that left de Wolf with a clean fracture of one of the metacarpal bones in his hand. De Wolf has been put in a cast for a short period and will strive to return to racing aboard his FC 250 as quickly as possible.

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager):

"What can I say? The season so far is difficult to describe without using any cuss words. First and foremost, it is important to mention that in a situation where Kay was so extremely unlucky to be involved in this, he was also very lucky that he did not hurt himself more. It is difficult to accept a situation like this, as the driver of the car took full blame. Kay was just doing his recovery cycle after a good final day of preparation on the bike for the sand of Riola Sardo this weekend. It is what it is, and we will not give up!"

de Wolf posted the news on his personal Instagram as well:

Through the first seven rounds, de Wolf sits fourth in the points standings, although that is likely to change this weekend.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium291
2Tom Vialle France285
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany216
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands211
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark211
Full Standings

