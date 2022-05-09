Results Archive
Ben Kelley Wins Sixth Straight Overall at Hoosier GNCC

May 9, 2022 4:00pm | by:
Ben Kelley Wins Sixth Straight Overall at Hoosier GNCC

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded round six, Hoosier GNCC, yesterday on Sunday, May 8 at Ironman Raceway. After some slick conditions on Saturday due to rain earlier in the week, Sunday’s weather conditions were near perfect as temperatures remained somewhat cool and the partly cloudy.

As the XC1 Open Pro class took off it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. However, it would not take long for his teammate, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley to make his way into the lead position. Kelley would continue to lead the way for the duration of the race, crossing the finish line to earn his sixth-straight win of the season.

“It was a solid race,” Kelley said in a KTM press release. “I've been getting good starts and it's just clicking right now. I’m riding good and having fun doing it. I'm just having to push at a comfortable pace to stay focused out there and hit my marks. We've been training hard and it's paying off, I'm really happy with the progression. I have a refreshing outlook this year and I'm just trying to enjoy it. As long as I put in a solid race and do the best I can, I'm happy. It’s pretty cool to have more consecutive wins than Kailub Russell, he’s the one helping me get here this year, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Josh Toth (#206) earned the All Balls Racing Holeshot Award.
Josh Toth (#206) earned the All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. Ken Hill

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger made his way up to second overall after starting the day off back in sixth. Bollinger would steadily battle his way up through the pack, making a last lap pass on Toth for second overall in Indiana.

“I'm glad to be back up here on the box,” Bollinger said. “I feel good and my bike is getting better every week. I was healthy all last year and I was able to carry it over into this year and just build. I think I'm finally back to where I was. I was in that last lap and I fell but I just kept plugging away and luckily, I was able to make it happen. It was a good day.”

Holding onto the last podium position was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth after earning some extra cash for grabbing the holeshot. Toth would remain second for the majority of the race, but he would be unable to hold off a hard-charging Bollinger on the last lap of the race. Toth continued to push, but he would be unable to make the pass back. He would hold onto third on the day.

“I pulled the holeshot and got out front early on but it was super tricky because there were so many lines and a wide track, so I just did the best I could,” said Toth. “I knew Ben had some good lines so I let him by and just followed him. We picked up the pace and worked together to try and pull away from the guys. I had just a few mistakes later in the race - I took a hard hit and that knocked the wind out of my sails and then on the very last lap, I got stuck in a rut and Trevor went by. It's frustrating to lose second but overall, I'm really pumped on the day.”

Earning fourth on the day was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn as he battled back and forth inside the top five throughout the race. Ashburn continued to push, making a pass on the last lap for that fourth place position. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong came back to round out the top five finishers on the day.

“I kind of had a slow start and struggled with some arm pump in the beginning,” DeLong said. “I think I was back to seventh. I got rid of the arm pump and started riding good. I caught the little group in front of me and stayed there for three-quarters of the race. I had fourth there on the last lap and Jordan ran me down. I tried to hold them off there at the end, but he got me with a couple miles to go.”

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang returned to racing after injuring his arm in Florida. Strang would battle back in ninth for the first couple of laps but would begin to make his way through the pack for the second half of the race. After running up in third for the start of the race AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael found himself back to seventh with three laps remaining. Michael would try to continue to push, but he would be unable to make up any ground on the competitors in front of him.

Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell battled back to finish eighth in XC1, with Rev Motorsports/GasGas Racing’s Grant Baylor coming through ninth. Justin Ashburn would come through in tenth on the opening lap, but he would suffer a mechanical issue.

Lyndon Snodgrass (center), Angus Riordan (right) and Liam Draper (left) rounded out the XC2 class top three.
Lyndon Snodgrass (center), Angus Riordan (right) and Liam Draper (left) rounded out the XC2 class top three. Ken Hill

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass earning his second win of the season. Snodgrass continues to lead the way in the points standings after six rounds of racing.

RPM/KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan made his second appearance on the XC2 podium this season after coming through to earn second in the class. Riordan also grabbed the STACYC Holeshot Award to start the day. Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Liam Draper put in his best ride of the season thus far with a third place position on the day in Indiana.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Husqvarna/Fly Racing/Coppersmith Racing’s Jake Froman would earn his first win of the season as he led the race for the duration of the three-hours. Motorcycle Enthusiast Inc/Moose Racing/MX Tech’s Hunter Neuwirth came back from a fifth place start to the day to finish second in the class as Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes rounded out the FMF XC3 class podium.

Bubz Tasha would bring home the Top Amateur honors with a 18th place overall finish, and a win in the 250 A class. Jason Tino and Trevor Maley rounded out the top three Top Amateurs and top three finishers in the 250 A class. Tino would come through 22nd overall, and Maley 23rd overall.

Korie Steede (Trail Jesters KTM) earned the WXC win in Indiana.
Korie Steede (Trail Jesters KTM) earned the WXC win in Indiana. Ken Hill

As the 10 a.m. race got underway it was Trail Jesters KTM’s Korie Steede jumping off the line and grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Hoelshot Award and the early lead as they headed into the woods. Steede would be met with a battle from Fly Racing/FMF Racing/KTM Racing’s Brandy Richards as she made the pass for the lead on the second lap. Richards would continue to lead for the next couple of laps before Steede would make a last lap pass on Richards for the win. Steede continues to hold onto the points lead after six rounds of racing in 2022. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer battled her way up to third in WXC and would remain there for the duration of the race.

During the 8 a.m. youth race it was Nicholas DeFeo coming through to earn his sixth consecutive overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win. Peyton Feather would come through to earn second overall and in YXC1 while Ryan Amancio earned third overall and YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win. Van Gosselin rounded out the top three finishers in YXC1, while Brody Amos and Cade Staats rounded out the YXC2 top three.

Nicholas DeFeo earned his sixth-straight Youth overall win.
Nicholas DeFeo earned his sixth-straight Youth overall win. Ken Hill

Canyon Richards would earn the 85 (12-13) class win, while Ryder Sigety earned the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win. In the 85 (7-11) class Nash Peerson took home the win, while Travis Lentz earned the 65 (10-11) class win. Hunter Jones battled back to take the 65 (7-8) class win, with Karson George earning the 65 (9) victory. The Girls Sr. class win was earned by Addison Harris, while Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls Jr. class win. Lane Vincent tried his hand at GNCC Racing and earned the trail rider win. 

The next round of racing will take place on May 21-22 in Millfield, Ohio with The Wiseco John Penton GNCC. This event will host the fourth round of Specialized Turbo eMTB racing, as well as KTM Youth Day activities and more. Click HERE to find out more.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Ben Kelley (center), Trevor Bollinger (right) and Josh Toth (left) rounded out the Hoosier top three overall.
Ben Kelley (center), Trevor Bollinger (right) and Josh Toth (left) rounded out the Hoosier top three overall. Ken Hill

Hoosier Results and Points Standings

Crawfordsville, Indiana

Round 6 (of 13)—Hoosier GNCC—Crawfordsville, Indiana

Overall

GNCC

Hoosier - Overall Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:59:00.958 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Trevor Bollinger 03:02:47.496 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
3Josh Toth 03:03:11.039 Winstead, CT United States KTM
4Jordan Ashburn 03:03:21.279 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5Craig Delong 03:03:23.350 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
6Josh Strang 03:06:10.099 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
7Lyndon Snodgrass 03:07:18.859 Australia Kawasaki
8Layne Michael 03:07:27.899 Fairmont, WV United States Yamaha
9Angus Riordan 03:08:05.176 Woodland, CA United States KTM
10Liam Draper 03:09:36.534 Auckland New Zealand KTM
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Hoosier - XC2 Pro Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 03:07:18.859 Australia Kawasaki
2Angus Riordan 03:08:05.176 Woodland, CA United States KTM
3Liam Draper 03:09:36.534 Auckland New Zealand KTM
4Ryder Lafferty 03:09:41.570 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Cody J Barnes 03:10:26.158 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6Thorn Devlin 03:11:52.551 Tamaqua, PA United States Husqvarna
7Ruy Barbosa 03:11:54.150 Chile Honda
8Benjamin Herrera 03:12:41.018 Chile Kawasaki
9Simon J Johnson 03:13:17.099 Bennington, VT United States KTM
10Michael Witkowski 03:15:19.218 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jake Froman 03:19:53.806 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
2Hunter Neuwirth 03:20:25.917 Plantation, FL United States KTM
3Zack Hayes 03:20:59.577 Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Max Fernandez 02:58:12.290 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
5Dakoda Devore 02:58:46.977 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
6Brody Johnson 03:01:47.331 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
7Jason Lipscomb 03:03:31.739 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
8Eli Childers 03:13:04.280 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
9Chase P Gosselin 03:13:30.890 Pownal, VT United States KTM
10Dominick Morse 00:28:41.680 Newark Valley, NY United States Husqvarna
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Hoosier - WXC Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Korie Steede 02:06:29.460 Beloit, OH United States KTM
2Brandy Richards 02:07:05.371 KTM
3Rachael Archer 02:08:46.857 New Zealand Yamaha
4Tayla Jones 02:09:21.019 Yass Australia Husqvarna
5Shelby A Turner 02:15:45.892 Barons, AB Canada KTM
6Mackenzie Tricker 02:18:11.816 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
7Prestin Raines 02:21:49.659 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
8Kayla Oneill 02:36:50.559 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
9Marina Cancro 02:37:10.638 Huntington, NY United States Yamaha
10Jocelyn Barnes 01:59:26.050 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States115
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States114
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States102
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia83
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States77
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States62
8Ruy Barbosa Chile55
9Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States53
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States48
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia151
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States129
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States102
4Ruy Barbosa Chile101
5Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States92
6Benjamin Herrera Chile81
7Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States79
8Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States72
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States72
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States66
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States151
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States128
3Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States126
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States110
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States94
6Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States83
7Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States72
8Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States72
9Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States67
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States63
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States152
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia145
3Rachael Archer New Zealand138
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States93
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States72
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States72
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States64
9Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States64
10Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States56
Full Standings

