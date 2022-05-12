Today, we’ve reached 2004 in our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. If you want to check out the racing on TV and the internet this year, check out MAV TV network and MavTV Plus streaming.

With the series celebrating 50 years of AMA Pro Motocross this year, we are counting down each of the years in series’ history. Today is 2004, but really, 2004 wasn’t only about 2004. See, the entire 2004 season of AMA Motocross was just a preview of 2005.

Entering the summer, there was some wonder as to what would happen in the big bike class, for 250 two-strokes and 450 four-strokes. Ricky Carmichael had suffered the first major injury of his professional career, with a torn ACL costing him the 2004 AMA Supercross season. He vacated the championship and to no one’s surprise the crown went to Chad Reed, the young Australian on a Yamaha YZ250 who had taken the fight down to the wire against Carmichael in 2003. Reed held off a solid challenge from Kevin Windham to become the first non-American AMA Supercross Champ since Jean-Michael Bayle’s breakthrough season in 1991.