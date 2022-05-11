A lot of stuff happened at the finale of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City last weekend and we're here to break it all down. From the Justin Barcia contact with Malcolm Stewart to Jason Anderson winning his seventh main event of the season and everything in between.

We also look at Jett Lawrence's wild crash in practice that ruled him out for the evening, Nate Thrasher charging forward, Christian Craig's fall, and his title clinching moment as well. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

