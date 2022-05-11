Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Salt Lake City Race Examination

May 11, 2022 2:30pm | by:

A lot of stuff happened at the finale of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City last weekend and we're here to break it all down. From the Justin Barcia contact with Malcolm Stewart to Jason Anderson winning his seventh main event of the season and everything in between.

We also look at Jett Lawrence's wild crash in practice that ruled him out for the evening, Nate Thrasher charging forward, Christian Craig's fall, and his title clinching moment as well. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

