With you, three wins on your career. That’s an astounding number considering it’s only your second year in. Aside from the shoulder injury that you had last summer, do you feel you’re better than you were before then last year? Just everything that you’ve learned an on the bike experienced now that you’re on the team?

Yeah, definitely. We didn’t have a good off-season this season. We were planning on doing East Coast, and some things got shuffled around, so I had four weeks on the bike coming into the West Coast. My shoulder was still kind of bugging me through the first four rounds. Just didn’t have the strength built up. I could only get about seven laps out of it and it would kind of go away. So, I felt like those first six races were really tough just because they were so close back to back. We didn’t have a break, so there was no way to build strength in it because you have to rest during the week to go back racing on the weekend. So, that was a really tricky thing we had to deal with. Then I felt like once we got to that break, I could go in the right direction. I felt like Seattle was a good race for me. I was battling for a podium and ended up going down. Then Atlanta I came from way back and got fifth. So, I felt like there were some positive trending, and then Denver wasn’t good. We just put our head back down and came in here just wanting to do the best. We knew Christian had to get 14th or better, but my job was just to go out there and win the race and that’s what I did.

Talking about Christian there, how were you playing it on those laps when when you were behind Christian? It was clear you were a little bit faster than him, and Hunter was getting away. I’m sure you didn’t want to mess with the teammate for a title. How did you play all that?

I felt like two or three laps before, I felt like I had the speed to make a pass, but it was tricky because he was pushing the limit, too. I didn’t want to go in and run it too deep in the turn to make him go down or anything, so I just kind of stayed behind him a little bit and then I got past him. Then I felt like I had the speed to go chase down Hunter in the beginning of the race. I got around him. He kind of moved over a little bit once I had the line. Just tried to run down Hunter and then once I got around him, I just tried to check away. At the end, just too many mistakes. He made a good race. Kudos to him.

