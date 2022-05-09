Congrats, it’s been awesome to see. Talk about the nerves today. You’ve been saying all day you were calm and good. Was that the case realistically now that it’s over?

I was in a good spot. I had a lot of family come and surprise me, and that could have added pressure, but I was just so calm in my position. I had an 18-point gap and I just needed to get 14th, but so much stuff had to happen in practice just to get to the main. Dylan Ferrandis showed up in the rig and that surprised me. He was like “I’m here for you.” And that surprised me. We had fun between practices. He’s been there three times [championships] and I think that kept me calm and confident with myself. I felt like I rode good in the main until I tightened up. I was behind Hunter, Nate blew by me, and it was a cool main event until I tucked the front. Then I kinda’ freaked out. From there I just rode it out. It’s a crazy feeling, for sure. A lot of pressure the last month, I feel like I handled it pretty well.

I want to ask you about back in 2013 and 2014 you took a hiatus from the sport. Then you came back. How did you envision a full-time return to racing going? How does that compare to where you are now?

Yeah, a lot of people know I stepped away because of injuries, got a real job, then I talked my father-in-law into letting me come back because I still had that fire burning. This was kind of the goal. It was “Hey, I can win.” I got people to believe in me and I believed in myself. Seemed like a lot of ups and downs between then, but my family never stopped believing in me and that’s the main reason I’m here. Everything plays a part. My trainer, my team, Bobby Regan taking a chance on me. I wasn’t putting in good results, I don’t know why he took a chance on me, but he saw something. He would say, “We’re going to make you a champion.”