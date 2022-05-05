Results Archive
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Racer X Films: Denver Race Examination

May 5, 2022 12:30pm | by:

Eli Tomac is now a two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion but the homestretch didn't come easy. After tweaking his knee in the heat race in Atlanta, Tomac has been nursing the injury the past few weeks and has missed the podium since. We break down that injury, his early attempts to pass Chase Sexton in the main from Denver before Sexton crashed, and Justin Barcia having a big slide out in the sand.

We also look at how Hunter Lawrence was able to keep the 250SX West title fight alive while Christian Craig crashed. What exactly happened in that crash? All that and more on this edition of Race Examination from Denver.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

