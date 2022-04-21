Results Archive
50 Years of Pro Motocross: 1984

50 Years of Pro Motocross 1984

April 21, 2022 6:00pm
by:

As we approach the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we are counting down to the days by going through each of the 50 years in the history of AMA Pro Motocross. Today, the MAVTV+ Countdown reaches 1984, a very confusing year for everyone.

Before the season even started a conflict broke out between the AMA and the supercross promoters of the time (PACE Motorsports, Mike Goodwin, etc.) who called themselves InSports. The promoters decided to do their own series, all except Jim France of Daytona and Talladega fame. He decided to stick with the AMA, which was set to have its own tiny two-race series. In the end—and the end didn’t happen until the series had already started—cooler heads prevailed, but not before confusing schedules and articles came out. The points were later tallied (though somewhere out there you can still find a short 1984 AMA Supercross final point standings that shows Kawasaki’s Jeff Ward as champion, and not the man who ultimately won the title using all the races, Honda’s Johnny O'Mara).

Jeff Ward won the AMA Supercross Championship in 1984. Except the AMA Supercross Championship only consisted of two races, and the full, traditional schedule, dubbed the InSport Supercross Championship, was widely considered to be the true supercross championship of '84. It was won by Honda's Johnny O'Mara.
KTM
KTM
USGP
USGP

Motocross would still have its AMA Wrangler Grand National Champion concept, and David Bailey would be allowed to wear that nifty blue plate with #1 on it, which made it really confusing when Honda moved the ’83 250 Pro Motocross Champion to the 500 class, which Yamaha’s Broc Glover had won the year before. That meant that throughout the ’84 season there would be two riders wearing #1 in the 500 Nationals, and it was the two guys who were way, way out in front of everyone else in every moto! Ultimately Bailey would prevail on his works Honda, as Glover was relegated to a production model YZ490 that left him badly outgunned.

In the 250 class Honda slotted their new hire, 17-year-old Ron Lechien, who left Yamaha because of a loophole in his contract that said he would get works bikes. When Yamaha decided to race production machines, he walked. The Dogger was incredibly fast at time, but also inconsistent. The title in this class ended up going to Ricky Johnson, who was on that very same production YZ250 that Lechien didn’t want to ride! Also that season, privateer Alan King of Team Tamm shocked everyone when he won the Hangtown 250 National, also on what was basically a modified production Honda CR250.

David Bailey with Broc Glover behind him. The famous double number-one plates come from Bailey winning the combined supercross/motocross points Wrangler Super Series in 1983, and Bailey being the defending 500 National Champion.
Jeff Ward
Jeff Ward

Some Washougal highlights from 1984 and MotoWorld:

Saddleback hosted its last national in 1984 before the Irvine Company that owns the land shut down the track due to ongoing liability and injury lawsuits. Here what the last national looked like at the famous track:

Finally, in the 125 class, there was another two-horse race between defending champion Johnny O’Mara and Jeff Ward. They went after one another in every moto of the 10-round series, with Wardy getting the edge and his first championship title. But as mentioned above, O’Mara would end up the slightly more prestigious AMA Supercross crown.

And the Wrangler AMA Grand National Champion? It was once again David Bailey of Team Honda, though the AMA decided to drop the program when Wrangler didn’t renew its contract. Oh well!

The 1984 High Point National:

1984 125 Class Points Finish

Motocross

125MX Standings - 1984

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jeff Ward Mission Viejo, CA United States479
2Johnny O'Mara Van Nuys, CA United States461
3Michael Beier Orange County, CA United States322
4AJ Whiting Sherman Oaks, CA United States299
5Erik Kehoe Granada Hills, CA United States261
Full Standings

1984 250 Class Points Finish

Motocross

250MX Standings - 1984

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rick Johnson El Cajon, CA United States419
2Ron Lechien El Cajon, CA United States411
3Billy Liles Fairburn, GA United States366
4Alan King Troy, MI United States306
5Mark Barnett Bridgeview, IL United States292
Full Standings

1984 500 Class Points Finish

Motocross

500MX Standings - 1984

PositionRider Hometown Points
1David Bailey Sugar Tree, VA United States492
2Broc Glover El Cajon, CA United States443
3Goat Breker Anaheim, CA United States383
4Mark Murphy Fort Myers, FL United States253
5Peter Snorteland Newbury Park, CA United States241
Full Standings
Jeff Ward, the 1984 125cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Jeff Ward, the 1984 125cc Class AMA Motocross champion. Thom Veety
Rick Johnson, the 1984 250cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
David Bailey, the 1984 500cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
