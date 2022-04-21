As we approach the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we are counting down to the days by going through each of the 50 years in the history of AMA Pro Motocross. Today, the MAVTV+ Countdown reaches 1984, a very confusing year for everyone.

Before the season even started a conflict broke out between the AMA and the supercross promoters of the time (PACE Motorsports, Mike Goodwin, etc.) who called themselves InSports. The promoters decided to do their own series, all except Jim France of Daytona and Talladega fame. He decided to stick with the AMA, which was set to have its own tiny two-race series. In the end—and the end didn’t happen until the series had already started—cooler heads prevailed, but not before confusing schedules and articles came out. The points were later tallied (though somewhere out there you can still find a short 1984 AMA Supercross final point standings that shows Kawasaki’s Jeff Ward as champion, and not the man who ultimately won the title using all the races, Honda’s Johnny O'Mara).