Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The Past & the Future (with Chad Reed)

Exhaust Podcast The Past & the Future (with Chad Reed)

April 21, 2022 5:30pm
by:

Following Chad Reed's return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross—well, his return to opening ceremonies, at least—Jason Weigandt rang up the legend to chat about getting his championship-replica 2004 YZ250 two-stroke ready for the track in St. Louis. Turns out to be a much more complicated story than you'd imagine, from early-morning scrambles to put parts in bags to the throttle sticking on a jump and nearly ending everything badly. Enjoy Chad's tale of retro two-stroke madness, and then focus on the future. Chad and Ellie Reed were really in St. Louis so their son Pace could participate in the KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge. How are the Reeds navigating the world of amateur minicycle racing? What about the pressure that comes with the name Reed on the jersey, and starting a YouTube channel? Jason and Chad chat about all of it here. 

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and OnTrack School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

