Today we reach 1983 in our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which is celebrating 50 years of American motocross this season. We are counting down the day one year at a time, looking back to each of the 50 seasons of AMA Pro Motocross.

After a tumultuous end to the 1982 season, in which Team Honda saw two different champions injured and out of action altogether—AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross #1 Donnie Hansen and 500cc Pro Motocross #1 Darrell Shultz—they had to reload quickly. So they turned to the veteran Bob “Hurricane” Hannah, who’s time at Yamaha (1976-1982) had run its course. Hannah still had world-class talent, but he was also dealing with some of his own nagging injuries. Fortunately for Honda, they had a couple of worthy future superstars already in the pipeline: David Bailey and Johnny O'Mara.

The 1983 season was going to bring something different to the table. Wrangler Jeans wanted to do something unique with their new interest in the sport, and the AMA set up a Grand National Champion concept where they would take each rider’s points from AMA Supercross and combine it with whatever amount of points they scored in their chosen outdoor class: 125, 250, or 500. They also decided to make the whole outdoor series triple-class rounds where every rider would be on hand for every round, though the talent would be spread out in three different classes at each of the 11-round series. The rider with the most points for 1983 would be named the Wrangler Grand National Champion.