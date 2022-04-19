Stop me if you have heard this before, but Chase Sexton was the fastest 450SX rider and he did not win the main event. Think Houston 2 and Atlanta in 2021. Then the Honda HRC rider got his maiden premier class supercross win in San Diego in January, putting the checkers or wreckers memo behind him. More wins were right around the corner, right? Well, they were, until he made a few more mistakes! He took off in the main event in Minnesota and had the win in the bag until a crash with just two laps to go left him weak on the ground after a wild crash. He officially scored 16th because of how many laps he completed before crashing out. It was another frustrating night.

Coming into Atlanta Motor Speedway, many thought Sexton could be up for redemption. Last year in Georgia he came within a lap of getting that maiden win. In 2022, the #23 was the fastest qualifier, he whooped the field in the second 450SX heat race, and it appeared he could get the win at the venue he was oh so close to winning at in 2021.

Right off the start of the main event, Sexton positioned himself perfectly in the first turn, exiting right behind Justin Barcia. On the second lap, Barcia went to protect the inside line, allowing Sexton to shoot past on the outside. He put a 1:21.279 in right off the bat when he got clear track—his fastest and the fastest of the entire race—and the redemption plan was coming to light. Unfortunately, his time in the lead was short lived as after only one lap later he pushed the front end in the far 180-degree turn on the far end of the stadium. As Sexton’s bike awkwardly teeter-tottered on him, Jason Anderson inherited and ran away with the lead, and four more riders would get by until the #23 remounted.