Qualifying

The track improved massively from muddy to almost traditional supercross from the first session to the last session.

Qualifying is at a premium here with East and West, because we’re down to one practice to create gate picks for heats, which are split in coasts. That has become a problem for Max Vohland who was in the overflow practice for riders not ranked high enough in points. Vohland didn’t make the main in last week’s Triple Crown, and his time here is not fast enough to make the night show. He's out again.

The track is coming around, the bigger sections are now jumpable. In 250SX East practice Pierce Brown went down early on the over/under, and his bike was laying there on the track getting hit. Because there’s only one practice, he had to get back to the pits and get his bars straight and try to log a time. It wasn’t great, with 17th, but it was good enough to qualify. Jett Lawrence had the top time, but he battled for the top spot with Forkner, who looked strong in his return. Forkner was second, Mitch Oldenburg was third.

In 250SX West, we have noted Atlanta specialist Nate Thrasher taking the top spot. Remember Thrasher won two of the three Atlanta races last year. He was launching into the sand super far. Hunter Lawrence and Christian Craig took turns on the top of the board until Thrasher’s late lap collected the honors.