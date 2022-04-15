The East/West Showdowns are a debated topic off the track. Back in the day the East/West didn't count for points, so there are some big wins that don't always show up in the record book. They were just for bragging rights. These days they count for points and everything else, and one thing that is not debated is every 250SX rider enters into the all-inclusive race wanting to best not their respective region, but the other region as well. Starting in 2018, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale would continue to be the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, but there would also be a mid-season East/West Showdown throw into the schedule as well.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host an East/West Showdown tomorrow at round 14. Could it shake up the two 250SX championships? With COVID-19 impacting the 2020 and 2021 season, the mid-season East/West Showdown is back for the first time since 2019. Here is what happened at the previous mid-season East/West Showdowns in 2018 and 2019.

2018 Indianapolis Supercross

The first mid-season East/West Showdown came at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana in 2018. In the 250SX West Region, Aaron Plessinger (133 points) entered the night with a four-point advantage over Joey Savatgy (129 points) with third-place Shane McElrath (117 points) in third place. In the 250SX East Region Championship, #1E Zach Osborne (115 points) had an eight-point lead over Austin Forkner (107 points) and a 13-point lead over third-place Jordon Smith (102 points).

At the showdown, Joey Savatgy topped the West Region with a 44.122 over Jeremy Martin’s top time of 44.579 on the East Region. Adam Cianciarulo went on to claim the West Region heat race win ahead of Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, Savatgy, and Chase Sexton, as Austin Forkner claimed the East Region heat race win ahead of Zach Osborne, Martin, Kyle Peters, and Jordon Smith.

So, how did the main event go? Well, to start this showdown main event, both points leaders started together dead last! Osborne and Plessinger were both on the inside of the left-hand first turn and got caught up in a Tuff Block that Cianciarulo clipped. Martin grabbed the holeshot and race lead as he looked to make up some ground on 250SX East Region points leader Osborne as the #1E had to fight through the field. Savatgy looked to benefit from Osborne’s poor start as well, but he tipped over going through the first turn on one of the early laps, which costs him several positions.