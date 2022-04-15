Racerhead #15

Since we’re on Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, I need to circle back around to the Evgeny Bobryshev issue again, because there is a lot of misinformation out there suddenly circling around—just as there was after Grant Langston decided to quit doing the TV shows last summer for NBC Sports and MAVTV, and that somehow became my fault to a couple of very misinformed people.

Whether Evgeny should be racing the nationals this summer is a matter already that was already addressed several weeks ago by others in positions of independent, international sporting authority. There’s no question that with the attrition rate the way it’s been, we can use all the fast guys we can get. However, this matter has already been addressed by the FIM, with their suspension of anything to do with the Russian Motorcycling Federation, which was announced on March 5 and which the AMA must adhere to.

Somehow someone turned that all upside down, as if it were personally my decision, or my idea, or my choice.

It’s not.

I have absolutely nothing to do with Evgeny Bobryshev’s eligibility to race in America or anywhere right now, nor do I have a say in anyone else’s FIM eligibility (and that includes both Antonio Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings, for what that’s worth). I simply explained the situation here in Racerhead, as well as to Evgeny directly, and members of the team he was hoping to ride for this summer. While very disappointed, they all seemed to understand. And yet this continues to be all on me for a few who either don’t understand or just don’t want to understand, apparently because it’s me, and that affects their ability to see things with a clear mind.

Once again, here’s the announcement that came from FIM North America on March 10—literally five weeks ago—and long before we even knew that Bobryshev had an interest in racing in America (I thought he was going to race in the British Nationals, but this FIM proclamation nixed that as well).

On March 5, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) announced its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its decision to suspend the Motorcycle Federation of Russia (MFR) and the Belarusian Federation of Motorcycle Sport (BFMS) as a result. The FIM Board also recommended that all affiliated members of the FIM and FIM Continental Unions take similar action. In keeping with this decision and the FIM Board’s recommendation, the Board of Directors of FIM North America unanimously concurred with the FIM Board’s action and will honor its request by prohibiting riders from the Russian and Belarusian motorcycle federations from participating in FIM North America activities. Consistent with this action, riders from these federations will also be prohibited from participation in the activities of both FIM North America member federations, the Canadian Motorcycle Association and the American Motorcyclist Association. Riders are typically required to secure start permissions from their home federations to race in a foreign country or be released from their home federations to the federation of the country hosting the event. Since the rights and privileges of the Russian and Belarusian federations have been suspended by the FIM, neither can grant a start permission nor provide a release. As a practical matter, riders from those federations are already prohibited from riding in other countries by the original FIM action.

Bobryshev got his release to race from the MFR on March 30, well after these restrictions were announced. The FIM has not and will not recognize it, and there’s nothing the AMA can do. Period.

But there is something that I did have wrong—and thankfully so—which I didn’t realize it until Wednesday night as I was flying back home, and it just might work out to give Bobryshev a place to race this summer after all. Turns out the Canadian Motocross Nationals are not sanctioned by the FIM-affiliated CMA, but rather the offshoot non-aligned and independent CMRC, which has no connection whatsoever with the FIM or FIM North America (and, by proxy, the AMA) and really can do whatever they want. I did not realize this loophole until it was pointed out to me that that’s how Cade Clason was able to race up in Canada during his FIM/AMA suspension, and I’m sure Bobryshev knows about it now as well. Maybe he will find his way up there to race, at least until this tragic war in Ukraine ends and the world can get back to normal, and then the FIM will release him and other Russian riders to participate again wherever they want.

As for the people calling me a “xenophobe” and “dictator” or whatever else over this whole situation, while I’m flattered that someone thinks I hold that much sway with the decision-making process of anything, that’s as laughable as it is misinformed. We’ve welcomed international riders from all over the planet—it’s what makes AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross such a globally interesting sport. But what can you do about people who want the attention more than the simple and honest truth? A very smart person once told me you can’t make sense out of nonsense, so don’t waste your time trying to and just carry on.

Atlanta Press Day (Jason Weigandt)

An eventful day this afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the 250 riders from both regions gathered, a super-sized track, and the return of riders we haven’t seen in a bit, like Austin Forkner. After everyone had scoped out the track, the key phrase was “big jumps,” and that was clear once the riders started doing laps. There was one massive, massive triple—over 100 feet—that generated a shocking amount of hang time. We’ve all seen dirt bikes jump 100 feet, but seeing it on a steep, supercross-style obstacle looks different. Just like any supercross obstacle, you’ve got to nail the landing perfectly. The 450s hit it first and Justin Barcia overjumped it, then when the 250s hit it, Hunter Lawrence came up short, cased, and went over the bars. Luckily, he was okay and returned to ride the second session later on. Jason Anderson, though, decided not to come back out and ride the second session, and soon they started routing the riders around that massive jump. I have a feeling it is going to be changed for tomorrow. There’s also a big double after the whoops, which almost looks like launching a wall jump. I don’t think the riders were stoked on that, too, so I would expect changes.

Speaking of changes, the daytime schedule tomorrow meant a 5:30 a.m. track walk. I believe that’s getting changed too. Also, everyone is buzzing about the chances of a mud race. If you know me, you know I never predict mudders in advance. We shall see.

The 250 East/West Showdown is the hottest topic here. Christian Craig told me his goal, of course, is to worry about the big picture and points in 250SX West, but he would like to win the race too. “There is a lot of hype and build up,” Craig said. “That’s part of it. So of course, I want to do good, but the big picture is to just finish in front of the 29 and the 96.”

I also joked with Hunter Lawrence and Michael Mosiman about how most of the buzz is Christian Craig versus Jett Lawrence, but this race is totally winnable by others, and often we do see wild-card victors. Mosiman said he’s absolutely motivated to go out and get this one.

Then there’s the return of Forkner, who actually wanted to come back last week from his broken collarbone, but the team told him to wait. He now has five days of supercross riding and doesn’t feel like he’s lost that much in his short time off. Forkner just wants to get in gate drops, because he decided not to come back and race supercross after a collarbone injury last year, and his outdoor season went poorly. So, he’s just taking the opposite approach this time.