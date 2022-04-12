Camp Coker Bullet: Russell & Osborne Battle in AM, Kelley Wins Fifth PM Race

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

SOCIETY HILL, S.C.—The FMF Camp Coker Bullet, round five of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The series ended its southern travel for the season in Society Hill, South Carolina at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve with a weekend full of battles and near-perfect racing conditions.

Having a nearly flawless race was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley as he came through leading the opening lap of the race and continued to hold that lead throughout the duration of the three-hour long race. Kelley would earn his fifth-straight win of the season at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet and continue to hold the points lead in the National Championship points standings.

Kelley said the following in post-race statement from KTM:

“This track beat me down last year and coming into it this year, I did all the right things and I felt good. The track was super square-edge and rough, so it was tricky. You could go so fast, which I loved, but it was slippery out there. Going onto the moto track was awesome, I’m pumped they put that back in and jumping through those rollers was sick! It’s awesome to get another win but I’m just trying to stay focused – just riding and trying to do my thing.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger steadily worked his way up through the pack during the race as he came through timing and scoring fifth on lap one of the race. Bollinger would continue to move up as he came through fourth and then up to third by the halfway point. Bollinger was not stopping there as he kept pushing himself. As he came around to receive the white flag, Bollinger would find himself in second with one more lap to go. Bollinger would hold onto second overall for the day, moving him into third in the points standings.

“It feels good to be up here again,” Bollinger said. “I knew it was going to be gnarly today but I wasn’t too worried with where I was at, I just kept plugging along. I think this is my first podium ever here and I feel like I earned it today. It feels good to be back where I was when I was fighting Kailub [Russell] and Thad [Duvall] for race wins. Now, I’m calm and collected and I feel like I know how to race again.”