Before we get into the three national classes that were run in 1975, there was one other U.S. tour that was really picking up steam. The Florida Winter-AMA Series had become the go-to winter training grounds for riders from all over the country. Bill West’s series, which started in 1971, had grown into quite a respected and popular championship. This was in the days before supercross really got big and everyone started focusing wintertime on getting ready for the stadiums. West would eventually become a national promoter, as well as an AMA Supercross promoter, but in the 1970s his Florida Winter-AMAs were every bit as big as the AMA Pro Motocross Series.

The ’75 AMA Nationals began on April 6 with the Hangtown Motocross Classic at its old Plymouth, California location. It was a 125/250 National, and an absolute mudder. Tim Hart knocked off heavily favored Marty Smith to win the 125 class on his Yamaha while Kent Howerton won the 250 class aboard a Husqvarna. It was the only 125 National of the seven run that season that Smith did not win. Smith would also win the first-ever U.S. 125cc Grand Prix of Motocross at Mid-Ohio, and in the process basically invent the double-jump as we know it, but that’s a story for a different time.

How muddy was Hangtown ’75?