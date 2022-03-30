PulpMX Show #500 on April 11: McGrath and Carmichael Live in Studio

Monday, April 11, the PulpMX Show will have two legends of the AMA Supercross and Motocross industry live in studio for episode #500: the King of Supercross, Jeremy McGrath, and the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael. This PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, DeCal Works, and Fly Racing, will be one you do not want to miss. More details of episode 500 will be announced soon.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.