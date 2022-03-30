First Look: Polisport's Next-Gen Handguards

Founded in 1978 by CEO Pedro Araújo, the Polisport Group has been focused on innovation customer service across the globe. And while they’ve expanded into areas as wide-ranging as automotive parts and even baby carriers, its roots and passion remain in two-wheeled racing. From those early days of making custom mudguards in the garage to today’s global dominance, Polisport’s commitment to quality has never wavered, and their components are found on the bikes of top pros in every racing discipline.

Polisport’s latest innovation comes in the form of three cutting-edge new handguards.

MX FLOW

The MX FLOW’s large plastic guard ensures optimal protection for your hands and your master cylinder. The universal handlebar fits on external diameter bars from 22–28mm (0.87–1.1”), twinwall and fatbar. With dual material construction and a vented design for airflow, they’re tough and cool all at once. Two mounting systems are available—a lever mounting system for specifics brands and models, as well as a universal mounting system—both included in the box.