Monster energy ama supercross
Round 12 (of 17) — Seattle Supercross — Lumen Field —
Seattle, Washington
250SX West Region (seventh round)
Supercross
Seattle - 250SX West Main EventMarch 26, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|19 Laps
|0:49.365
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|+01.430
|0:49.199
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|+11.305
|0:49.011
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|+16.948
|0:50.051
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Vince Friese
|+28.020
|0:50.504
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+33.376
|0:49.891
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Chris Blose
|+44.391
|0:50.957
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|+44.937
|0:50.877
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|+58.848
|0:51.692
|Newhall, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Derek Kelley
|18 Laps
|0:51.701
|Riverside, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
450SX
Supercross
Seattle - 450SX Main EventMarch 26, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|26 Laps
|0:47.931
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|+08.615
|0:48.755
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+10.094
|0:48.983
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|+22.723
|0:48.879
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|+26.657
|0:48.365
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|6
|
Cooper Webb
|+29.444
|0:49.756
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Dean Wilson
|25 Laps
|0:50.093
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Justin Bogle
|+22.621
|0:50.725
|Cushing, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+28.737
|0:50.135
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|+30.188
|0:51.173
|Brick, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|145
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|141
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|117
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|106
|6
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|94
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|93
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|90
|9
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|83
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|79
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|281
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|227
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|222
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|221
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|206
|7
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|183
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|151
|9
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|141
|10
|
Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|133
250SX East Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|78
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|68
|8
|
Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|58
|10
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|55
grand national cross country (gncc) series
Round 4 (of 13) — Tiger Run GCC — Big Buck Farm — Union, South Carolina
Overall
GNCC
Tiger Run - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 26, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:08:58.439
|Kawasaki
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:09:40.779
|Honda
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:11:27.979
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|4
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:12:18.690
|Kawasaki
|5
|Thorn Devlin
|03:13:18.660
|Tamaqua, PA
|Husqvarna
|6
|Liam Draper
|03:13:36.307
|Auckland
|KTM
|7
|Jack Edmondson
|03:13:41.812
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Simon J Johnson
|03:15:38.798
|Bennington, VT
|KTM
|9
|Mason Semmens
|03:17:55.890
|KTM
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|03:19:29.519
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
XC2
GNCC
Tiger Run - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 26, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:15:00.399
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:22:27.096
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|03:22:49.500
|Plantation, FL
|KTM
|4
|Shawn Myers Jr
|03:26:25.078
|Rimersburgh, PA
|Yamaha
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|03:01:21.330
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|6
|Brenden J Poling
|03:01:36.936
|Grafton, WV
|Husqvarna
|7
|Max Fernandez
|03:03:22.618
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|8
|Zachary Gareis
|03:07:42.937
|Mars, PA
|Yamaha
|9
|Dominick Morse
|03:07:44.093
|Newark Valley, NY
|Husqvarna
|10
|Jake Froman
|02:45:21.100
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
WXC
GNCC
Tiger Run - WXC RaceMarch 26, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:47:10.850
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:47:15.358
|KTM
|3
|Tayla Jones
|01:47:28.859
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|01:52:42.718
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|01:58:17.299
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|6
|Marina Cancro
|02:02:47.772
|Huntington, NY
|Yamaha
|7
|Eden Netelkos
|02:03:14.494
|Sudbury, VT
|Honda
|8
|Kayla Oneill
|02:03:16.710
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:04:46.679
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|10
|Rachael Archer
|02:06:05.270
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|120
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|82
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|70
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|64
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|56
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|54
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|48
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|42
|9
|Josep Garcia
|37
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|32
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|97
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|96
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|74
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|61
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|58
|6
|Benjamin Herrera
|57
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|54
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|51
|9
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|44
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|41
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|105
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|82
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|81
|4
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|64
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|62
|6
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|60
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|59
|8
|Shawn Myers Jr
|Rimersburgh, PA
|45
|9
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|43
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|41
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|97
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Rachael Archer
|96
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|72
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|63
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|52
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|43
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|43
|10
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|41
Penrite ProMX Championship (Australia)
Round 1 — Wonthaggi
MX1
MX2
MX3
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 3 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|137
|2
|Tom Vialle
|111
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|110
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|92
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|85
|6
|Mattia Guadagnini
|81
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|78
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|78
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|69
|10
|Isak Gifting
|67
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|141
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|124
|3
|Jorge Prado
|118
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|94
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|76
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|74
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|73
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|71
|9
|Jed Beaton
|58
|10
|Alberto Forato
|58
EMX250
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Rick Elzinga
|43
|2
|Cornelius Toendel
|39
|3
|Haakon Osterhagen
|38
|4
|Meico Vettik
|33
|5
|Oriol Oliver
|32
|6
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|31
|7
|Camden McLellan
|28
|8
|Mike Gwerder
|26
|9
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|23
|10
|David Braceras
|22
WMX
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nancy Van De Ven
|47
|2
|Lynn Valk
|47
|3
|Martine Hughes
|36
|4
|Amandine Verstappen
|34
|5
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|33
|6
|Courtney Duncan
|32
|7
|Sara Andersen
|26
|8
|Larissa Papenmeier
|25
|9
|Malou Jakobsen
|23
|10
|Giorgia Blasigh
|21
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 4 (of 8)
Pro Standings
progressive American Flat Track
Through Round 2 (of 17)
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Pro Standings
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1 (of 10)
Overall Results
- Steward Baylor | Yamaha
- Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
- Josh Toth | KTM
- Craig Delong | Husqvarna
- Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
- Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
- Ben Kelley | KTM
- Grant Baylor | GasGas
- Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
- Russell Bobbitt | KTM
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins