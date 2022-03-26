Race Day Feed: Seattle

There is, of course, a threat of rain today in Seattle. We heard it rained while they were building the track earlier this week, which complicates things. So far the track looks dry, as if they expect it to have to absorb some rain later. As usual we have a disagreement on the track design. Steve Matthes says the track looks tamed down and the jumps look a little low, but Jason Thomas says it looks normal. Did they build it lower and less steep expecting it to get soft and rutted? Matthes says yes, JT says no, and the world keeps spinning because they don't agree.

Free Practice

We’re gonna side with Jason Thomas here and say the track looks pretty normal—not extra tame in anticipation of ruts. Chris Blose actually held the fastest time for most of the first timed session until Christian Craig took it over late. Blose and Craig are whoop monsters and that was the separator in this session, because no one was really charging the jumps and pushing hard for time in the rhythms. Craig and Blose blew through the entry into the whoops with incredible entry speed.

Justin Barcia led Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin early in this session. The riders have been eyeing up a quad out of the first 180 corner. Everyone eyed it up, then Mitch Oldenburg almost got the quad, then Justin Barcia got it clean. The next move is to get the quad and then 3-3 into the next corner. Two laps later Chase Sexton did it, 4-3-3 to power through the lane. Then Barcia did it. Sexton looks a-m-a-z-i-n-g early in this session and went to the top. Then Tomac greased the section and went to the top, then Malcolm Stewart went to second, pushing Sexton back to third.