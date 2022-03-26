Race Day Feed: Seattle

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Welcome to what's now called Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads back to the west coast for the first time in several weeks. In the 450 class, Eli Tomac has pulled away from the competition in points, boasting nearly a two-race lead over competition that has crashed away a lot of points in recent weeks. Most of that competition is still here and healthy, though, so tonight's race win would still appear up for grabs. Tomac is sitting on a four-race win streak at the moment.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|204
|3
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|204
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|202
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|191
The 250SX West division is back in action with Christian Craig, Tomac's teammate with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, holding a 28 point lead. Michael Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence sit one point apart from each other in second and third. Four races remain in 250SX West.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
There is, of course, a threat of rain today in Seattle. We heard it rained while they were building the track earlier this week, which complicates things. So far the track looks dry, as if they expect it to have to absorb some rain later. As usual we have a disagreement on the track design. Steve Matthes says the track looks tamed down and the jumps look a little low, but Jason Thomas says it looks normal. Did they build it lower and less steep expecting it to get soft and rutted? Matthes says yes, JT says no, and the world keeps spinning because they don't agree.
Free Practice
We’re gonna side with Jason Thomas here and say the track looks pretty normal—not extra tame in anticipation of ruts. Chris Blose actually held the fastest time for most of the first timed session until Christian Craig took it over late. Blose and Craig are whoop monsters and that was the separator in this session, because no one was really charging the jumps and pushing hard for time in the rhythms. Craig and Blose blew through the entry into the whoops with incredible entry speed.
Justin Barcia led Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin early in this session. The riders have been eyeing up a quad out of the first 180 corner. Everyone eyed it up, then Mitch Oldenburg almost got the quad, then Justin Barcia got it clean. The next move is to get the quad and then 3-3 into the next corner. Two laps later Chase Sexton did it, 4-3-3 to power through the lane. Then Barcia did it. Sexton looks a-m-a-z-i-n-g early in this session and went to the top. Then Tomac greased the section and went to the top, then Malcolm Stewart went to second, pushing Sexton back to third.