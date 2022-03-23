On Tuesday, March 22nd, Cooper posted an update on Instagram, saying it had been 11 weeks since his crash and he had gotten the pins removed from his foot recently and the surgery wounds were healed enough for him to start swimming and riding a spin bike. He had been in the walking boot to protect his pins for so long he posted in the update, “Today was my first day able to walk in some actual shoes.” While it was a bummer to lose Cooper before supercross started, it appears he will still be able to make a run at the Pro Motocross title this summer. The first round Fox Raceway 1 National is set for May 28 in California. In the comments for this Instagram post, Cooper indicated he should be ready for the opener.

Again, due to the AMA Supercross rulebook, Cooper had this 2022 year to defend his title or fight for the title on the opposite coast but then the New York native will be forced to the premier class in supercross for 2023. The way most teams structure deals, Cooper would likely move to 450MX next year if he has to move to 450SX. If he wants to win that elusive 250 National Motocross Championship, 2022 could be his last chance.

Below is Cooper’s full post: