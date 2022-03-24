Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Supercross
Indy
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Full Schedule
250 Words: 250SX West Region Refresher

250 Words 250SX West Region Refresher

March 24, 2022 3:45pm
by:

After the natural break in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the 250SX West Region Championship will resume this weekend at the Seattle Supercross in Washington. Four rounds remain in this series. Since it has been five weeks since we saw the 250SX West Region, we will provide a quick refresher on the championship entering the seventh round, as well as some stats to see which riders are leading specific categories.

Top Five In 250SX West Region Points

1st | #28 Christian Craig | Yamaha | 148 points

4 main event wins | 6 main event podium finishes

Craig won the opening two rounds before he was caught in a first-turn pileup at the third round San Diego Supercross, where he came through the field to finish third. He won two of the following three races (both wins came at Angel Stadium) and enters the seventh round with a solid points lead that matches his 2022 race number. Although he more than likely wants to keep clicking off race wins until this championship is officially over, with over a full main event points buffer over second place, Craig has some wiggle room in case things so sideways. The 30-year-old has put together arguably his best season to date as he eyes his first professional title with only three rounds remaining following the Seattle Supercross.

Christian Craig's Yamaha YZ250F with extra show since he leads the 250SX West Region points standings.
Christian Craig's Yamaha YZ250F with extra show since he leads the 250SX West Region points standings. Align Media

2nd | #29 Michael Mosiman | GasGas | 120 points

1 main event win | 3 main event podium finishes

Mosiman picked up his maiden win as a professional at the San Diego Supercross when he held off Hunter Lawrence for the race win. Mosiman’s Glendale Supercross was hindered by a few crashes and mistakes (ninth overall after 10-2-15 finishes) but he rebounded with a third at the Anaheim 3 Supercross to end the first West Coast swing on a high note. He is riding better than ever (more speed and better fitness) and looks to get more podiums and possible win(s) before the season is over. The trouble has been a few crashes that prevented him from being closer in points.

3rd | #96 Hunter Lawrence | Honda | 119 points

1 main event win | 5 main event podium finishes

The older Lawrence brother claimed the Glendale Supercross overall win and sat second to Craig in points. After the first five rounds, only he and Craig could boast of a podium finish at each round. However, a crash and DNF (18th officially) at the Anaheim 3 Supercross allowed Mosiman to jump Lawrence in the standings. Lawrence went from pressuring Craig in the series to over a full race behind in points. And no, he will not be racing 450SX, he is trolling you all on social media.

4th | #62 Vince Friese | Honda | 99 points

1 main event podium finish

Friese clicked off several holeshots and has led laps in his return to the 250SX class for the first time in several years. He also picked up his second career podium finish with a second place at the Anaheim 2 Supercross—over seven years after earning his maiden podium finish in 2014. He returned to the 450SX Class for the middle East Coast rounds but will be back on the small-bore bike in Washington.

Vince Friese
Vince Friese Align Media

5th | #30 Jo Shimoda | Kawasaki | 87 points

1 main event podium finish

Because he is pushing his limits more so than ever, Shimoda has had more mistakes this year than in years prior. Unfortunately, at the final round before the 250SX West Region went on break, Shimoda crashed in his heat race while trying to get Garrett Marchbanks for the race lead and it cost him. The crash caused Shimoda to miss the main event that night and left him with a lower left leg injury. However, Shimoda started riding again in early March and posted on Tuesday:

“Ankle is feeling better and better, looks like I’m good to go race in Seattle🙌🏻
Let’s go 🍣”

The Japanese native came out swinging after the break in schedule in 2021 when he earned his maiden professional win at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross. Watch for Shimoda to bring fight for more podium finishes starting in Washington.

Here is a quick look at the 250SX West Region season stats to date.

Fastest Qualifiers

Total6
Fastest Qualifiers
Christian Craig5
Hunter Lawrence1

Heat Race Wins

Total Heat Races10
Heat Race Wins
Christian Craig5
Michael Mosiman3
Hunter Lawrence1
Garrett Marchbanks1
Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks Align Media

LCQ Wins

Total6
LCQ Wins
Dylan Walsh1
Robbie Wageman1
Justin Rodbell1
Derek Kelley1
Mitchell Harrison1
Kaeden Amerine1

Main Event Holeshots

Total5
Main Event Holeshots
Michael Mosiman2
Vince Friese1
Jo Shimoda1
Seth Hammaker1
Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman Align Media

Triple Crown Race Holeshots

Total3
Triple Crown Race Holeshots
Vince Friese2
Christian Craig1

Main Event Laps Led

Total main event laps84
Main Event Laps Led
Christian Craig51
Michael Mosiman28
Vince Friese4
Jo Shimoda1

Triple Crown Laps Led

Total main event laps33
Triple Crown Laps Led
Christian Craig22
Hunter Lawrence11

Total Main Event/Triple Crown Laps Led

Total Laps117
Total Main Event/Triple Crown Laps Led
Christian Craig73
Michael Mosiman28
Hunter Lawrence11
Vince Friese4
Jo Shimoda1
Christian Craig
Christian Craig Align Media

Triple Crown Race Wins

Total3
Triple Crown Race Wins
Christian Craig2
Hunter Lawrence1

Overall Wins

Total6
Overall Wins
Christian Craig4
Michael Mosiman1
Hunter Lawrence1
  • Christian Craig Align Media
  • Michael Mosiman Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence Align Media

Overall Podiums

Total18
Overall Podiums
Christian Craig6
Hunter Lawrence5
Michael Mosiman3
Seth Hammaker2
Vince Friese1
Jo Shimoda1

And below are the top 15 in 250SX West Region standings:

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States81
7Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States80
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States73
9Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States73
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States63
11Carson Mumford
Simi Valley, CA United States55
12Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States53
13Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States52
14Cole Thompson
Brigden, ON Canada50
15Seth Hammaker
Bainbridge, PA United States44
Full Standings

