Latest OTOR: Talking Points from MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

Adam Wheeler has his monthly On-Track Off-Road magazine that covers AMA Supercross and Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), MotoGP, and more. The format has changed from a PDF magazine to online-based articles, but the content is still accessible. For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

Read his recap from round three: talking points from the Grand Prix of Argentina and a look at how riders feel—and are re-adapting—to the renewed two-day MXGP format. Plus, the usual excellent photography from Ray Archer.

Wheeler, one of our MXGP insiders, is also providing us his post-race thoughts and intel alongside Lewis Phillips via our MGXP Review Show Podcasts.