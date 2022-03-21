Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Highlights, Results, & GoPro Videos

March 21, 2022 3:15pm | by:

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer

Video highlights by MXGP-TV

Yesterday, March 20, gates dropped on the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina in Argentina. Here are the highlights from round three.

MX2

MX2 Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MX2

March 20, 2022
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France2 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 2 Yamaha
3Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark4 - 3 Kawasaki
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 4 GasGas
5Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom6 - 9 KTM
Full Results

MX2 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium162
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany132
3Tom Vialle France111
4Mikkel Haarup Denmark106
5Andrea Adamo Italy105
Full Standings

MXGP

MXGP Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MXGP

March 20, 2022
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 1 Honda
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 2 Yamaha
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain4 - 4 GasGas
4Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 5 Husqvarna
5Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands8 - 6 Yamaha
Full Results

MXGP Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia141
2Maxime Renaux France124
3Jorge Prado Spain118
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland94
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium76
Full Standings

GoPro Videos

Tim Gajser Moto 1

Tim Gajser Moto 2

