Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis had an issue on the 21st lap of the 450SX main event Detroit Supercross that ended his night early. Ferrandis pulled into the mechanics’ area and motioned for his mechanic Alex Campbell, who jumped onto the bike and rode the duo back to the team’s pit. He officially scored 19th. After the race, our Kellen Brauer caught 450 team manager Jeremy Coker following the race and wrote the following Saturday night:

“Ferrandis was okay according to team manager Jeremy Coker. Apparently Ferrandis cased a jump very badly and thought he injured his wrist, but he’ll be fine.”

Ferrandis’ wife, Nastasia, posted the following update this morning on Instagram:

“Saturday didn’t go as expected. Thankfully @dylanferrandis is fine!! X-ray doesn’t show any fracture but tough race once again.”

Sunday night, the team’s post-race press release said the following and had the following quote from Ferrandis:

He had made it up to fifth, but with seven laps remaining, he came up short on a jump and unfortunately had to withdraw with a sore wrist. Dylan Ferrandis: “I felt good coming into the weekend, and the day was going well. I had a moment during my heat race but was able to come back to sixth. In the main event, I didn’t get a great start but kept pushing and was fifth, then, unfortunately, went short on the quad and was unable to finish. It’s very frustrating to have another bad night, but we will go back to Florida and work to recover and come back next week.”

Video footage of this incident has not surfaced, but this is something that has happened several times to Ferrandis in recent weeks. During qualifying for the Daytona Supercross, he hit into the roller and wall before the finish line and his hand blew off the handlebars and he went down. He remounted and seemed okay before finishing the night just off the podium in fourth.