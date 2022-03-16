The Detroit Supercross was tough on a number of riders, and in fact over the course of about one lap three riders within the top five in points (Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton) were all down on the track at the same time. Luckily it appears all three of those riders escaped healthy enough to race this weekend in Indianapolis, and in addition Dylan Ferrandis cased a jump and hurt his wrist, but it now appears he's okay.

We'll wait on official confirmations as they come. Last night Anderson, now tied for second in the series, took to his Instagram account to confirm he's in for Indianapolis.

Wrote Anderson: "Sorry for the delay but we will be ready to rip this next weekend in Indianapolis! A little banged up and a little hit to my ego haha but nothing we can’t fix!"

Anderson crashed in a corner while running second in Detroit. He remounted the bike but careened off the track, then called it a night from there. Monster Energy Kawasaki's official press release after the race never indicated what the injury was, but we suspect Anderson took a blow to the head and was too shaken to remount. That's all we know. Anderson's IG (without any additional info) is below.