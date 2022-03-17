It’s a long running tradition that the Florida and Georgia rounds of the GNCC Racing season be held on back-to-back weekends, compared to the typical GNCC schedule that sees events at least two weeks apart. The quick turnaround adds another element to the events. Here’s a few things we learned between these two races.

These Events Are Totally Different

Naturally, when you go off-road racing in Florida the course is inundated with miles of sand whoops that just get rougher as the race wears on. This year’s Wild Boar GNCC in Florida saw exactly that, and it was also the driest this property had ever been for this event. This made that sand more loose and powdery which made it even rougher by the end of the weekend! Additionally, it was hot in Florida with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

The following weekend the series made the transition to the Georgia clay for The General GNCC which was met with on and off rain showers in the days leading up to the race, plus bitter cold temperatures on Sunday morning dropping into the low 20s! While it did finally make it to the upper 50s by the time the 1PM Pro bike race rolled around, there were still areas of the course that were muddy and slick, a far cry from the dry sand in Florida.

With these events coming just a week apart, the recovery time from one three-hour race to another is no easy task. However, the current crop of GNCC racers should consider themselves lucky. A decade ago that the Florida event raced on Tuesday in conjunction with Daytona Bike Week, with a short turnaround to the Georgia clay just five days later on Sunday. At least now the riders have seven days between events.