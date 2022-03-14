Jason Weigandt can barely walk and talk after jacking his knee at Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South on Saturday. That's the downside of this sport, and it was on display at Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Detroit, where Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis all went down and failed to finish the race. The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. Your suspension will be plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Get some at racetech.com.