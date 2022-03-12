Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for the 10th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
It’s a chilly Detroit day outside but the action is ready to heat up inside Ford Field. This 10th round of Monster Energy Supercross officially marks the beginning of the second half of the 2022 season. Leaving Daytona behind us, Eli Tomac extended his championship lead in the 450SX class from six points to 18 points over Jason Anderson with his fourth win of the season. Anderson and Malcolm Stewart found each other again at Daytona and both ended up on the ground and eventually both were penalized for going off the racetrack and gaining an advantage.
As such, the championship has been blown open a bit and it’s up to Anderson now to stop the bleeding with a much-needed victory tonight in Detroit. The entire 450SX class contingent will be met with a typical football stadium style racetrack with likely softer dirt than any other race aside from Daytona they’ve experienced all year long. Press Day yesterday saw the track wear in some healthy ruts in just two 10-minute sessions of only about 15 riders riding. Expect the whoops the break down and the difference to be made in corner speed through several tricky ruts today.
That could bode well for reigning champion Cooper Webb who is still looking for his first win of 2022. Webb has gone 2-3-2 since we left the west coast but has just barely not been able to finish off a few main event victories aside from winning the first race of the Triple Crown in Arlington. Webb is notoriously strong in soft conditions, and we have yet to really see how his new KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition machine handles in these conditions. Perhaps tonight is the night for Webb to get it done.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|203
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|185
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|170
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|164
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|163
The racetrack itself is highlighted by two full stadium-length rhythm sections with one of them even ending in a unique inside lower-outside raised corner option. Just based on the eye-test, the rhythm section before the finish line jump may present the most options today as the triple out of the corner looks long and it’s from a three-foot to a five-foot single. Both lanes do seem to present a mix of good options though so it will be interesting to see how fast the riders figure out which one works the best.
The 250SX class may be the more interesting of the two as it could be possible only a handful of guys can pop both triple-ins to each rhythm section. The story for 250SX East right now is all Jett Lawrence after the Honda HRC man took his second win in three rounds at Daytona last week. Despite three crashes at the Triple Crown in Arlington, Lawrence has proven the man to beat in the East thus far and he now holds sole possession of the points lead again heading into round four.
There’s also a new face under the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing tent this weekend as veteran Kyle Chisholm will fill-in for injured riders Jeremy Martin and Levi Kitchen. Chisholm looked tight in Press Day yesterday and even left the stadium at one point to make a suspension adjustment on the rear of the bike before returning to test it out. He’s certainly hurrying to get up to speed on this machine and this weekend may just be a test before he’s really dialed in next week in Indianapolis.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|68
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|50
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|47
We’ll be bringing blow by blow coverage throughout the day here in Detroit with Free Practice beginning in about 45 minutes. You can catch both qualifying sessions and all the racing today via Race Day Live and the night program later tonight. View the broadcast schedule below and rev-up for the gate drops tonight in Detroit!
FREE PRACTICE
The day began with Free Practice sessions for each group starting with the 250 C group. The whoops seemingly were a bit cut down from press day as not too many riders were struggling getting to grips with the track.
Kyle Chisholm would end up in the B group this week in his first week dropping down to the 250SX class and he topped the sheets in that Free Practice session. He did pull off the track during the session again to make a shock adjustment but ultimately put it on top in his first session with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing.
When the A group came out, Pierce Brown led the field around early and would go to the top of the sheets for the first half of the session. Eventually, Jett Lawrence got things rolling and would get into a little lap time war with Cameron McAdoo for the top time. Lawrence would hold on for the top spot though it still seemed like riders were figuring out the track by the end of the session.
In the 450SX class, the A group hit the track first and they were led around by Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb all charging early on. Tomac looked most comfortable in the whoops from the second the green flag waved, and he would go to the top early.
Chase Sexton fought back and became the first man into the 44’s on the day with a 44.931. Jason Anderson would then put in a late hot lap of his own to drop to a 45.011 but Sexton’s time would hold at the top. It was Sexton from Anderson, Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, and Cooper Webb. Top nine were all about a second apart.
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Free Practice was immediately followed by the first set of qualifying sessions where these times do actually count towards the night show. The rhythm section after the supercross triple was the story of these ones as several riders crashed on the triple after doubling in. The landing of the triple is a bit taller and more peaked out than the takeoff and riders were trying to find that edge of down siding the jump cleanly without clipping it too bad.
Kyle Swanson went down in the B group which brought out the red flag while Brock Papi and Hardy Munoz both each brought out the red flag in the A session for crashing on the same jump. No updates on any of the riders is available at this time.
As for the qualifying part of it, Cameron McAdoo found his way to the top of the board about halfway through the session and would remain there for the rest of the way. Jett Lawrence didn’t put any fast laps down until both red flag situations had been sorted out and only was really able to run two hot laps. In the end, he would end up fourth behind McAdoo, Pierce Brown, and Jordon Smith.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|45.0960
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Pierce Brown
|45.2590
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|45.3270
|Belmont, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|45.3540
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|45.7530
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
Right before the 450 A group went out, Dirt Wurx went out and shaved down the landing of that triple jump in the middle of the rhythm section. Before the session started, they let the riders go through that section once rolling it in order to feel out how the newly shaped jump looked.
Once qualifying got underway, the times were quickly falling. Eli Tomac went fastest at first as he put it into the 44’s but he would later be eclipsed by Chase Sexton who dropped the top time all the way down to a 44.1. Cooper Webb was the only rider who was able to jump a technical quad in the middle of the rhythm before the finish and he used the line to move to second overall with a 44.2. But it was Sexton who goes P1 after one session in the books here in Detroit.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|44.1730
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cooper Webb
|44.2140
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|44.3130
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|44.3480
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|44.4810
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
SECOND QUALIFYING SESSIONS
As the second sessions began, the track work done during the break was showing. Kyle Chisholm was able to hist the quad that Cooper Webb hit as the #11 machine topped B group, but several riders in the A group were able to go out there and hit the quad as well.
Jett Lawrence took advantage of the line to become the first rider of the day to drop all the way down to the 43’s with a 43.856. His blistering lap put him nearly a full second clear of Pierce Brown in second at the time, but Brown would improve his time down to a 44.170 and close to within three tenths of Lawrence.
Brock Papi and Hardy Munoz were both back in action after their crashes had caused two red flags in the first qualifying session. The track was still reaching up and biting a few guys though as Mitchell Oldenburg and Kyle Peters both found the dirt at separate points.
As the checkered flag waved, it was Lawrence how remained on top to qualify P1 for the Detroit Supercross in the 250SX class.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|43.8560
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Pierce Brown
|44.1700
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|44.4800
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jordon Smith
|44.9150
|Belmont, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|
R.J. Hampshire
|44.9980
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
The final 450 A session of the day got underway, and it was Malcolm Stewart who rocketed out to the front from the fake start. Stewart put down the early pace before Chase Sexton was able to eclipse him.
Dylan Ferrandis shot to the top of the board next with a 44.033 then the 43’s started raining down. First it was Sexton who put in a 43.701, then Stewart went fastest at a 43.568, with Eli Tomac not far behind them at a 43.983.
Malcolm Stewart had a little crash at the end of the whoops one lap that shook him up a bit in the final few minutes. In the end, it didn’t matter as Stewart’s time would hold up to go fastest on the day ahead of Sexton, Jason Anderson, Tomac, and Ferrandis.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|43.5680
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|43.7010
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|43.7160
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Eli Tomac
|43.9830
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|44.0330
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F