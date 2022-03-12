Record Breaker

Last week in Daytona the focus was on Eli Tomac breaking Ricky Carmichael’s record of five wins at Daytona when he notched his sixth victory at the speedway. And rightfully so, six wins at Daytona is a huge deal! But Tomac also quietly tied Ryan Villopoto’s career supercross wins last week—they both now sit at 41 wins each. If Tomac takes the win this weekend in Detroit, he’ll take over sole possession of fifth in all time supercross wins in the premier class. –Aaron Hansel

Super Smash Bros

Both Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson were in a great position early in last week’s 450SX main, but then Anderson put a hard pass on Tomac, which knocked him into Stewart, and that was all Stewart needed to see red and go on an Anderson-hunting rampage. Stewart’s first move ended with both of them on the ground, and the two continued to dice it up for much of the race from there. Not surprisingly, they both ended up eighth and ninth (they actually finished seventh and eighth but were each penalized one spot for an “off track advantage”), well below what they were capable of achieving. It’s certainly entertaining to watch, but it’s not good for their results. Will the battle continue in Detroit? –Hansel

Pressure Cooker

All vendetta’s aside, Anderson’s lousy night did some damage to his championship standing. Before Daytona, he was just six points out of the lead, but after his unfortunate night in Florida, he’s now staring down the barrel of an 18-point deficit. It’s certainly not unsurmountable but making up that many points against a competitor who is firing as cleanly as Tomac is right now is no easy task. Anderson has got to get back to his winning ways, and soon, or this thing’s going to get out of control. –Hansel