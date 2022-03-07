Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo came to Daytona, the place of his first career victory a year ago, with a share of the championship lead in this early 250SX East Region campaign. Despite a great charge in the main event, McAdoo watched as Jett Lawrence won the race and snatched the points lead away from him as well. But McAdoo’s third was solid given that he actually did some damage to his knee in his heat race and explained that he was having some trouble with it all the way up to the main event. He gritted it out and fought up to third place on the night to remain just five points down of Lawrence. After the race, he spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about his evening.

Cameron, when I saw you on the podium you were struggling. Where did this injury come from? Do you even know what the situation is? How did you get third with that?

Cameron McAdoo: It actually came from the heat race. I had a slight little mishap coming underneath the tunnel. I was going inside, double, double. My knee kind of bent super wrong, and then I lost my pegs. After it already had tweaked backwards, my foot peg came up underneath my knee brace cup and dug into the bottom of my knee. So, at first, I was super concerned after the heat race. I was super unsure. I just had a knee injury last summer. So, it was kind of feeling a little unstable. I was pretty nervous. I had Dr. G [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick] come over and help me out with it. He taped it up a whole bunch. It obviously swelled up a ton immediately. I think it’s pretty much just from getting smashed. Once I got it moving around on a spin bike a little bit. Honestly, I was super unsure what it was going to be like. So that’s why on the sight lap I went out and actually rode the sight lap and hit the jumps. It's strong. I don't think it’s anything that’s going to affect me long-term. I think it’s a lot of swelling that we’re going to have to get out of it this week, but I think everything is intact still. So, that’s a big relief.

You and RJ [Hampshire] had some hellacious battles, heat race and main event. I don't think any of us in the media can say this year that the Daytona track disappointed or was difficult to pass on. Just talk about the track conditions, the racing. Obviously, you wanted to win, but insane battle tonight. Great racing.

Yeah. RJ and I were right by each other both the heat race and the main. I had a really bad start, but once I got up to those guys, the track was so back and forth. It came back across itself almost. It was gnarly. You kind of jump into each other a little bit. We were battling really hard. I would cut back under, and I would get up next to him, and then he was up the inside of that next turn. It was a lot of right, left, right, left. So, it made for great battles. As a rider it was a little stressful and it was sketchy, kind of, to battle that hard at that high of speed. But it was great racing. We diced it up pretty hard for probably six laps, at least. It was a big fight.