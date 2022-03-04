Results Archive
How to Watch: Daytona SX, Wild Boar GNCC, and MXGP of Lombardia

How to Watch Daytona SX, Wild Boar GNCC, and MXGP of Lombardia

March 4, 2022 12:00pm

March 4, 2022 12:00pm
by:

The ninth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 5, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This will be the third 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race in Florida in 2022.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the ninth-round night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.

The second round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Florida at Hog Waller. The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, March 6. The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Lombardia

     EMX250, WMX Races
    Sunday, March 6
    Mantova
    Mantova IT Italy
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 5 - 9:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 5 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 6 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 6 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 6 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 6 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      March 7 - 12:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      March 7 - 1:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Championship standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States177
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States171
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States149
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States147
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States145
250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Grand National Cross Country Series

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States30
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia25
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States21
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States18
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States16
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States30
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia25
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States21
4Ruy Barbosa Chile18
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States16
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States30
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States25
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States21
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States18
5Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States16
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand30
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia25
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada18
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States16
FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia47
2Jorge Prado Spain43
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland40
4Maxime Renaux France35
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands32
MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Simon Laengenfelder Germany50
2Tom Vialle France42
3Jago Geerts Belgium40
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands36
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands33
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country Series

Hog Waller
440 County Rd 310
Palatka, FL 32177

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Daytona Supercross layout.
The 2022 Daytona Supercross layout. Daytona International Speedway

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2022 Wild Boar GNCC layout.
The 2022 Wild Boar GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

Mantova track layout.
Mantova track layout. MXGP

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona SX Race Day Schedule | Saturday, March 5, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Daytona Beach, Florida.

2022 Daytona Supercross race day schedule
2022 Daytona Supercross race day schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country Series

Wild Boar GNCC | Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6

Friday, March 4

9:00 a.m.Gates Open
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pre-Registration Check-in Only
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Fuel Ministries Pit Bike Challenge
12:00 a.m.Gates Close

Saturday, March 5

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m.50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m.50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m.Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m.Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m.Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Bike Registration - all classes
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Fuel Ministries Pit Bike Challenge
5:30 p.m.ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.Yamaha Racing Supercross Watch Party
12:00 a.m.Gates Close

Sunday, March 6

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
