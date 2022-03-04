The ninth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 5, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This will be the third 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race in Florida in 2022.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the ninth-round night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.

The second round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Florida at Hog Waller. The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, March 6. The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross