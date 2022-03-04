The ninth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 5, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This will be the third 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race in Florida in 2022.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the ninth-round night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.
The second round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Florida at Hog Waller. The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, March 6. The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Daytona52nd Daytona Supercross
Saturday, March 5
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Wild BoarSaturday, March 5
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of LombardiaEMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, March 6
2022 Championship standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|177
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|171
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|149
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|145
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
Grand National Cross Country Series
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|30
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|25
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|21
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|18
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|16
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|30
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|25
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|21
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|18
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|16
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|30
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|25
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|21
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|18
|5
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|16
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|30
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|25
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|16
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|47
|2
|Jorge Prado
|43
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|40
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|35
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|32
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Laengenfelder
|50
|2
|Tom Vialle
|42
|3
|Jago Geerts
|40
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|36
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|33
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country Series
Hog Waller
440 County Rd 310
Palatka, FL 32177
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ticket information for the Wild Boar GNCC.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country Series
FIM Motocross World Championship
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona SX Race Day Schedule | Saturday, March 5, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Daytona Beach, Florida.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Wild Boar GNCC | Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6
Friday, March 4
|9:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pre-Registration Check-in Only
|4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
|5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Fuel Ministries Pit Bike Challenge
|12:00 a.m.
|Gates Close
Saturday, March 5
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth ATV & Micro Registration
|8:00 a.m.
|50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
|8:45 a.m.
|50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
|9:35 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Registration
|10:05 a.m.
|Pro ATV Registration
|11:00 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
|2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
|2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Bike Registration - all classes
|5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Fuel Ministries Pit Bike Challenge
|5:30 p.m.
|ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
|7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
|Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
|7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
|Yamaha Racing Supercross Watch Party
|12:00 a.m.
|Gates Close
Sunday, March 6
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth Bike Registration
|8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
|8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
|Amateur Bike Registration
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
|10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Pro Bike Registration
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)