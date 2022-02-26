Renaux (MXGP) & Langenfelder (MX2) Win Qualifying Races In MXGP Opener

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain)—The qualifying races have concluded the first day of action at the season opener of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Matterley Basin with two impressive riders from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder.

The conditions were perfect here for the first day of the MXGP of Great Britain with fantastic track conditions, sunshine throughout and great support from the British crowd which was topped off with great races too.

Before heading into the qualifying races of MXGP and MX2, the European classes took to the track for their first races of the weekend.

In the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing class we witnessed some intense battles and big crashes, especially that of Karlis Alberts Reisulis of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC. The Latvian was leading much of the race and was looking in control until a big off caused him to lose a lot of valuable time that he had against his opponents. Eventually Ferruccio Zanchi also of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC was able to make a pass stick and take over the lead. Reisulis tried to fight back but had another big crash and did not finish the race. Zanchi went on to claim the first victory of the season.

Meanwhile in EMX Open, former Grand Prix rider Jose Butron put on an incredible performance as he took the win ahead of Michael Ivanov and Michael Sandner. The defending champion, Davide De Bortoli finished down in fifth ahead of Brits Dan Thornhill, Liam Knight, Brad Anderson and Tom Grimshaw, who had some nice battles up until the end of the race.