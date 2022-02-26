Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX LCQ
  1. Cade Clason
  2. Logan Karnow
  3. Joan Cros
Full Results
250SX East LCQ
  1. Jarrett Frye
  2. Derek Drake
  3. Joshua Varize
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Russian GP Set for May Cancelled

February 26, 2022 1:00pm | by:
Russian GP Set for May Cancelled

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain)—The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) together with Infront Moto Racing announce that due to the current situation, it is not possible to hold the MXGP of MFR set to take place on 30th April / 1st May in Orlyonok.

The local Organizer has been informed.

The entire MXGP Collective thoughts are with the people suffering the consequences of the present situation.

A replacement Grand Prix will be announced shortly.

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer

