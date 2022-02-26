Race Day Feed: Arlington

Triple Crowns are back in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, this time from the beautiful AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is a heck of a building and even packs some great dirt, and the riders are feeling the vibe of mid-season form.

From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The riders were buzzing about the track build during yesterday's press day, the dirt was tacky and rutting up quickly. The track also looks steep and there are some serious booters in the rhythm lanes. Should be interesting as sections dry out and get slick, and others break down.

The series is really fun to watch right now. 250SX East just kicked off last weekend with a victory for Jett Lawrence, but Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire all rode well and can feel like they're in this title hunt. As for the 450s, Eli Tomac's last-to-sixth ride last weekend was good but cost him a lot of points, as Jason Anderson sailed to the win and closed to within three points of Tomac in the standings.

Chase Sexton had a heartbreaker when he crashed away last week with the win in hand. Luckily he escaped without serious injury and is back to race this weekend. Cooper Webb says this is his favorite stadium and he's riding a little momentum after a podium last week. Lots of stories colliding at once. Should be a fun night of Triple Crown racing tonight.