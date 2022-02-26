Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Arlington

Race Day Feed Arlington

February 26, 2022 12:00pm
by:

Triple Crowns are back in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, this time from the beautiful AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is a heck of a building and even packs some great dirt, and the riders are feeling the vibe of mid-season form. 

From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The riders were buzzing about the track build during yesterday's press day, the dirt was tacky and rutting up quickly. The track also looks steep and there are some serious booters in the rhythm lanes. Should be interesting as sections dry out and get slick, and others break down. 

The series is really fun to watch right now. 250SX East just kicked off last weekend with a victory for Jett Lawrence, but Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire all rode well and can feel like they're in this title hunt. As for the 450s, Eli Tomac's last-to-sixth ride last weekend was good but cost him a lot of points, as Jason Anderson sailed to the win and closed to within three points of Tomac in the standings.

Chase Sexton had a heartbreaker when he crashed away last week with the win in hand. Luckily he escaped without serious injury and is back to race this weekend. Cooper Webb says this is his favorite stadium and he's riding a little momentum after a podium last week. Lots of stories colliding at once. Should be a fun night of Triple Crown racing tonight.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States151
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States131
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States128
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States126
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States23
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States21
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States19
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States18
Full Standings

Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now