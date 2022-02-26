The Response

Make no mistake, Eli Tomac is super motivated this year. He got knocked down accidentally by his teammate Dylan Ferrandis and raged all the way back from last to sixth. That’s a heck of a ride but Tomac told us yesterday on press day that he puts in all on himself for not only getting a bad start, but actually getting passed by Ferrandis on the first lap. Had he started better and had a better first lap, the crash wouldn’t have happened, so he was not happy with himself. Tomac, who led by 12 points before Minneapolis, now holds a slim, three-point advantage. What kind of response will Tomac mount in Arlington? –Jason Weigandt

Carnage and Chaos

The racing was wild last week in Minneapolis, especially in the 450 Class where the running order changed several times on account of crashes. Tomac had his charge after going down early, Malcolm Stewart crashed away what was almost a for sure podium position, and Chase Sexton tossed away a sure win when he crashed spectacularly on the second-to-last lap. On top of all of that, both Ferrandis and Ryan Breece were penalized four points each for jumping on a red cross flag. What kind of craziness will go down in Arlington? –Hansel

Signs of Life

Minneapolis was a much better race for Cooper Webb, who led the first seven laps and brought it home for second, matching his A1 finish. Now, you could point out Webb was passed by multiple riders and inherited second on account of crashes from Stewart and Sexton. Those things are true, but Webb was closer to the lead group this time, which helped him take advantage. Afterwards Webb said his bike had a totally new package on race day and it was better, and this week he finally go to practice with that setup at home. He also said this is one of his favorite stadiums, and our stat man Mitch Kendra found notes to prove it: he has won four out of the last five races at AT&T Stadium, in 2019 and all three Arlington races in 2021. This is where he pulled the famous last-turn pass on Roczen for the win in '19. It is, also, though, where he flipped onto the concrete in 2020. Can he get his first win here? –Hansel