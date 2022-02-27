“They’re good for me for some reason,” said Tomac of the Triple Crowns. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider also won the previous such event in Glendale, Arizona. “First one I got lucky with a lot of things going on. Second and third races, some good passes. It was fun, we were battling and over there by the finish, doing the cat and mouse, and I thought we were going to have to roll the double! We had a couple good moments.”

“I think for us right now, we’re riding really good and it’s hard for us to break away from each other,” said Anderson, who ended up second overall on his Monster Energy Kawasaki. “When he’s in front he can’t break away and when I’m in front of him I can’t break away. It makes that race craft so important. One lap he read me like a book, the next lap I got him back. It’s just a game but at the same time we’re ripping while we’re doing it.”

It helped that the Texas track had nice, big rhythms and plenty of places for passing. The dirt made it tricky, too.

“It was a track that had a hard base on it,” said Tomac. The dirt looked good and it was, it had a fluff to it but it did have a hard base. Once again the whoops were nasty, these were kind of west coast whoops. It was a mix of both, you get some traction in some areas and some are harder.”

Anderson and Tomac weren’t the only ones in the hunt. Chase Sexton was miraculously back after his huge crash while leading last week. As usual he had the speed to battle with Tomac and Anderson, but again mistakes cost him. A late stall in race one let the slow-starting Tomac slip past for third. Sexton also crashed in race three. After what was surely a rough week battling soreness, Sexton was good but just a hair off of where he needed to be to win, and he ended up fourth.

Also good was Cooper Webb, who ended up on the podium with help from Sexton’s late tip over. Webb continued to find his form after a better week last week. After Anderson took himself and Stewart out in the first race, Webb found himself battling Justin Barcia for the lead. Classic late-race Webb strategy helped him steal the victory, a rare checkered flag for him this year. He was right there in the Anderson/Tomac/Sexton battle in race two but ended up fourth. An early crash in race three ended any hopes for a Dallas win.