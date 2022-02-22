Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ85 & YZ85LW Bike Intro

February 22, 2022 1:00pm | by: &

Yamaha has released its 2022 all-new YZ85 and YZ85LW (large wheel) models. To start off this video, Kris Keefer and Yamaha's Mike Ulrich cover the differences in the standard YZ85 and YZ85LW models. Then, young ripper Grayson Townsend tests the machine out at Glen Helen Raceway. Keefer also talks with Townsend about how he got into riding motorcycle and then speaks with his dad about their family and how motorcycles have impacted their life.

After riding both bikes back to back, Townsend said one of the differences in the YZ85 and YZ85LW he noticed right away was that large wheel model took more time to get used to while turning and it was not quite as comfortable turning as the normal YZ85 wheel. For reference, Townsend is 5’ tall and 85 lbs. The large wheel model appears to be the ideal middle sweet spot for riders looking for a bigger machine without going straight to a much bigger YZ125.

Film/Edit: Spencer Owens

2022 Yamaha YZ85 & YZ85LW

  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 & YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 & YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Spencer Owens

2022 Yamaha YZ85 & YZ85LW in action

  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now