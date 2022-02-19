Welcome to a wild one for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This Minneapolis, Minnesota round in U.S. Bank Stadium hosts the kickoff to 250SX East and also a last-gasp of hope for any 450 riders struggling at the start of the season. Will a switch to eastern dirt and vibes change anything for anyone? Several riders have to hope so.
From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.
Morning Report
For certain, we’re not in California or Arizona anymore. It’s freezing cold, literally, in Minneapolis and since this is a day race, everyone had to arrive before the 7 a.m. track walk. Temps were in the single digits outside of this dome, a stark reminder we’re not in Anaheim.
Teams pit inside the stadium in the hallways, instead of going back and forth to the team trucks in the frozen tundra outside.
Many are wondering how this track will shape up, sometimes frozen dirt literally melts during the race day. But Monster Jam trucks were here last weekend so this dirt has had plenty of time to thaw. The dirt looks good, but the Dirt Wurx track builders tell us it’s a hard crust on top but still soft underneath, so the pockets and ruts could form as the day goes on.
We know the score in the 450 class. Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac is rolling with the series lead and 1-1-2 finishes in the last three races. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson answered the challenge last weekend at Anaheim to notch his second win of the season. Chase Sexton is third in points on his HRC Honda but only finished seventh last weekend. Malcolm Stewart has been on the rise lately on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, he's up to fourth in points.
That's the good side. On struggle street resides Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen, who were 1-2 in last year's series standings. Webb has been an eighth-place guy the last few weekends and desperately needs a turn around ASAP. We have head that Webb is now no longer working with riding coach Michael Byrne, who he started working with last summer.
Roczen has been knocked down far too many times after winning the season opener seven weeks ago. He has struggled with the whoops lately, and he was 11th last weekend. These guys need a boost from the eastern vibes.
Practice is about to begin. We'll have reports in a moment.
Free Practice
There should be nearly as much attention on the B group today as the A because of all the new talent in 250SX East. Levi Kitchen was the fastest in B group while making his SX debut. Phil Nicoletti, returning to U.S. Supercross for the first time since 2018, was second. Derek Drake was third then AJ Catanzaro and Henry Miller.
Stilez Robertson was the first rider on track when 250 East A group hit the track. The key section is a 3-3-3 out of a 180 and it’s a stretch for the 250s. Robertson got it down quickly as did Jett Lawrence and RJ Hampshire. They sat at the top of the board first, then Pierce Brown got it down and moved to the top. Jordon Smith, back to racing now with the Fire Power Honda team, also got it down and tucked right in behind Brown for a fast lap. It took Jeremy Martin a few laps to get the 3-3-3 down but then he got it and moved to fifth. RJ Hampshire took top time away from Brown, but Brown answered and got it back. Make Brown the one to fire first in this 250SX East battle.
Justin Brayton, Chase Sexton and Marvin Musquin turned in the fast laps early in this session. Malcolm Stewart also looked good. Sexton probably looked the best of the bunch, but no one was attacking much. Eli Tomac jumped up to second, then Musquin took it back. The whoops look tougher than expected (they looked tame when photos of the track surfaced on Thursday) because they're bound to get edges and rough, but the section is short. Still, Cooper Webb tried to attack them and nearly went down with a huge swap. If the section was any longer, he would have hit the dirt.