Welcome to a wild one for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This Minneapolis, Minnesota round in U.S. Bank Stadium hosts the kickoff to 250SX East and also a last-gasp of hope for any 450 riders struggling at the start of the season. Will a switch to eastern dirt and vibes change anything for anyone? Several riders have to hope so.

From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

For certain, we’re not in California or Arizona anymore. It’s freezing cold, literally, in Minneapolis and since this is a day race, everyone had to arrive before the 7 a.m. track walk. Temps were in the single digits outside of this dome, a stark reminder we’re not in Anaheim.

Teams pit inside the stadium in the hallways, instead of going back and forth to the team trucks in the frozen tundra outside.

Many are wondering how this track will shape up, sometimes frozen dirt literally melts during the race day. But Monster Jam trucks were here last weekend so this dirt has had plenty of time to thaw. The dirt looks good, but the Dirt Wurx track builders tell us it’s a hard crust on top but still soft underneath, so the pockets and ruts could form as the day goes on.

We know the score in the 450 class. Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac is rolling with the series lead and 1-1-2 finishes in the last three races. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson answered the challenge last weekend at Anaheim to notch his second win of the season. Chase Sexton is third in points on his HRC Honda but only finished seventh last weekend. Malcolm Stewart has been on the rise lately on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, he's up to fourth in points.

That's the good side. On struggle street resides Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen, who were 1-2 in last year's series standings. Webb has been an eighth-place guy the last few weekends and desperately needs a turn around ASAP. We have head that Webb is now no longer working with riding coach Michael Byrne, who he started working with last summer.

Roczen has been knocked down far too many times after winning the season opener seven weeks ago. He has struggled with the whoops lately, and he was 11th last weekend. These guys need a boost from the eastern vibes.