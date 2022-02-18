Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Minneapolis Supercross Preview Podcast

February 18, 2022 11:30am | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Minneapolis Supercross Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round seven of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the seventh round.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Minneapolis Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Anaheim 3 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Kaeden Amerine (11th in the main event) | 52 points
Geran Stapleton (12th in the main event) | 52 points
Devin Harriman (13th in the main event) | 52 points
Tre Fierro (14th in the main event) | 52 points
Ryan Surratt (15th in the main event) | 52 points
Maxwell Sanford (16th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Justin Starling (18th in the main event) | 42 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now