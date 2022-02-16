Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Watch: 2022 250SX East Region Preseason Press Conference

February 16, 2022 12:30pm | by:

Host Daniel Blair and members of the media field questions for Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jett Lawrence, Max Vohland, Jeremy Martin, RJ Hampshire, Pierce Brown, Derek Drake, Mitchell Oldenburg, Kyle Peters, Jett Reynolds, and Phil Nicoletti ahead of the 250SX East Region kickoff in Minnesota on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Video press conference hosted by: SupercrossLIVE

