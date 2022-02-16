Watch: 2022 250SX East Region Preseason Press Conference
February 16, 2022 12:30pm | by: Press Conference
Host Daniel Blair and members of the media field questions for Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jett Lawrence, Max Vohland, Jeremy Martin, RJ Hampshire, Pierce Brown, Derek Drake, Mitchell Oldenburg, Kyle Peters, Jett Reynolds, and Phil Nicoletti ahead of the 250SX East Region kickoff in Minnesota on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Video press conference hosted by: SupercrossLIVE
