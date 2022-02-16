Seeing your brother Hunter win on the West Coast help pump you up?

Whenever Hunter wins it just pumps me up and makes me want to go back it up. For how much stuff he’s gone through, the low points that not many people know, it’s amazing what he’s achieved since then. I want to get as many wins as I can, but it’s not going to be easy with how many fast guys there are on this coast. Going to be some fun racing.

Last time we saw you at a race you were wrapping up an outdoor championship. Is there pressure to back that up, and how do you use that pressure as a positive?

It’s kind of good to have that pressure, it’s a bit of a dangling carrot, I would say. At least I’ve been in a championship situation in the past until I axed myself again! [laughs]. Then outdoors I was in a battle all year with [Justin] Cooper. I know what it’s like now and hopefully I can use it to my benefit and not make those stupid mistakes and try not to axe myself again! It should be good. I like to have some pressure, it puts you on that edge. I know Jeremy [Martin] is going to be really good this year, I’m excited to battle with him. We had a good battle going at our last race at Ironman and that was awesome. I’m excited to get this season going. You can’t really tell how you’re going to do until you get to the races.

What’s your overall feeling on the bike?

Really good. This new bike has made things pretty easy on me. I can say that testing didn’t take too long, once we found that window the bike has been brilliant. I just feel like a little kid right now, just excited to get the racing started. It’s surprising how much I missed it. By the end of outdoors, you’re like, “Oh man when is this thing going to be done?” But now I’m like, “When are we going to go racing again?” like I’m a little kid. So I’m excited. It was good to watch the west coast races and see how the tracks have been building up. They’ve looked really gnarly. I can’t wait to go racing, bang bars with some fast dudes and have a good time.

What’s it like riding the new bike, and new teammates like Malcolm Stewart and Aaron Plessinger?

RJ Hampshire: It’s been awesome. To be honest we got the bike mid December, and I struggled at first. I wasn’t comfortable at all and we could not figure it out. Wasn’t honestly until we went out to California a few weeks ago, and I feel like we’ve got something pretty solid now. It’s a new bike. I’ve been testing so much, we’re trying everything we can do. I was ready to go race west coast but that wasn’t a good call. Clearly we’re still trying things and trying to figure it out. Did some more testing this week and I feel like the new bike has come around pretty good for me.