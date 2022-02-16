MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is very pleased to announce that the VIP ticket sales for the 75th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations are now open!

After the epic 2018 Monster Energy MXoN, the biggest and most exciting off-road event of the season will make its return to RedBud in Michigan, United States on the 23rd/24th/25th of September 2022.

There are various exciting VIP packages available for those wishing to secure the ultimate experience at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations with the most exclusive views of the circuit and much more!

VIP Diamond: A brand-new area created to put Diamond VIP’s center stage at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. It’s centrally located atop the spectator infield, near the speakers’ tower, with an elevated view of both sides of the track.

Diamond VIP pass holders will be treated to the following amenities, and more:

All areas, access and catering are included both Saturday and Sunday

Exclusive Diamond VIP grandstand seating

A large and exquisite tent full of amenities

Tables and seating out of the weather, with a track view

Large screen televisions to watch the races

A complimentary bar, catered breakfast and lunch

Exclusive access to the Diamond Deck, located inside the track fence at the first corner. There’s no better place to feel the action of the gate drop!

Paddock access

Access to the Sky Box that sits above the starting line

Exclusive Diamond guest gift bag

Private restroom trailer

Complimentary VIP Parking

Easy access via Saturday and Sunday VIP entrance

VIP Platinum: The Platinum VIP area is located trackside, with a close-up view of the action lap after lap, between the famed LaRocco’s Leap and the finish line.

Platinum VIP guests will be treated to the following amenities:

All areas, access and catering are included both Saturday and Sunday

Exclusive, hosted VIP area, just a short walk to the midway, paddock entrance and starting line

A beautiful, expansive, hosted tent full of amenities, including the following and more

A comfortable trackside place, out of the weather, to visit, eat, drink and watch the races

A terrace for viewing outside of the tent

Large screen televisions

A complimentary bar, catered breakfast and lunch

Paddock access

Access to the Sky Box that sits above the starting line

Exclusive Platinum guest gift bag

Private restroom trailer exclusively for Platinum VIP guest use

Complimentary VIP Parking

Easy access via Saturday and Sunday VIP entrance

VIP Gold: The Gold VIP area is located trackside at Turn 4, at the bottom of the ski jump, where you’ll feel the power of all the bikes every time the gate drops.

Gold VIP guests will be treated to the following amenities:

All areas, access and catering are included both Saturday and Sunday

Exclusive, hosted VIP area with a beautiful trackside view from outside the busy infield

Two tents, side by side, to choose from

A comfortable trackside place, out of the weather, to visit, eat, drink and watch the races

Large screen televisions

Catered continental breakfast and lunch

Complimentary soft drinks and a cash bar

Paddock access

Private restroom trailer

Complimentary VIP Parking

Easy access via Saturday and Sunday VIP entrance

VIP Silver: The Silver VIP is located trackside between turns 2 and 3, across from Pit Lane. You’ll see, feel and hear the action at the start of every race!

Silver VIP guests will be treated to the following:

An expansive, hosted, trackside tent full of amenities

A trackside view, between the starting line and ski jump

All areas, access and catering are included both Saturday and Sunday

Ample area outside the tent for trackside viewing

A comfortable place, out of the weather, to visit, eat, drink and watch the races

Large screen televisions

Catered continental breakfast and lunch

Complimentary soft drinks and a cash bar

Paddock access

Private restroom trailer

Complimentary VIP Parking

Easy access via Saturday and Sunday VIP entrance

In 2018, we saw Team France defend their title as Team Netherlands came so close to their first victory. The 72nd Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations delivered some exciting racing, topped off by an incredible atmosphere and the pit bike of nations!

But let’s see if Italy can defend their 2021 title or whether the Netherlands, Great Britain or home heroes Team USA will get on the top step. Don’t miss on this historic event and get your tickets HERE!

Various camping options are also available for those seeking to be closer to the track or more quiet in the family zone and everything else in between. They are available through a different link on the www.redbudmx.com home page.