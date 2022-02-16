Jeremy Martin and Austin Forkner have been title contenders for years, but it hasn’t worked out for them in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Both riders know they should be in the 450 class by now. A year ago Martin switched back to his old Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team with a goal of winning 250 titles and finally getting a 450 deal. That didn’t work out. Forkner confirmed that his Kawasaki contract was set for a 450 deal already, but they had to make changes due to all of his injuries and missed time. Yup, it didn’t work out.

So in last night’s press conference to kick off the 2022 season in 250SX East, it was tempting to run the same old answers about finally winning one and finally graduating. It turns out, though, these two have been through so much they can’t say it’s title or bust. They just have to take the races as they come, one step at a time, and actually worry about getting through the series, first.

“Actually this year, it’s my last year in the 250 class so I feel like I should have a lot of pressure on me this year, but I don’t feel a lot of pressure,” Forkner says. “I just don’t. I don’t know if that’s because I’ve gotten hurt really bad, I’ve blown multiple championships…. Then outdoors [in 2021] was just a horrible 12 rounds. I feel like I’ve gone through some stuff and I’m coming into this year not feeling a lot of pressure. Usually coming into the first race by now I’m already starting to feel nervous and stuff. But right now I’m just excited.”