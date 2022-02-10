Watch: Replay of the 2022 MXGP Preseason Virtual Chat

From MXGP: Tune in to our virtual pre-season chat with some of the top stars of MXGP to get the scoop on what they have been up to during the off-season and much more!

Hosts Paul Malin and Lisa Leyland are joined by riders Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser, Romain Febvre, Jeremy Seewer, Jorge Prado, Kay De Wolf, Kevin Horgmo, and Jed Beaton.

Video: MXGP-TV